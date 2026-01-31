President Donald J. Trump’s Reformed FEMA Cuts Red Tape, Delivers Upfront and Rapid Emergency Funding to Mississippi, Tennessee and Louisiana Following Severe Winter Storm

WASHINGTON — As part of the Trump Administration’s effort to modernize FEMA and cut unnecessary red tape, FEMA is delivering expedited, upfront emergency funding to Mississippi, Tennessee, and Louisiana to support immediate, life-saving response actions following the recent severe winter storm.

When severe winter weather threatens communities and critical infrastructure, President Trump has made it clear: FEMA’s role is to move resources quickly, support state-led response, and ensure emergency actions are not slowed by bureaucracy. This administration is delivering assistance upfront and in real time so states can focus on protecting their people.

Through amended emergency declarations, FEMA advanced Public Assistance funding to reimburse emergency protective measures already taken and to sustain critical response operations as extreme winter conditions threatened lives, public safety, and essential services across multiple states.

The expedited funding includes:

$3.75 million dollars to Mississippi

$3.75 million dollars to Tennessee

$3.79 million dollars to Louisiana

Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, FEMA is taking a faster, more flexible approach to emergency response – ensuring states have the resources they need when they need them, not weeks or months later. This unprecedented action reflects a reformed FEMA focused on speed, accountability, and outcomes delivered to the American people, while still maintaining strong oversight of taxpayer dollars.

Public Assistance Category B funding supports urgent emergency actions, including:

Deployment of generators and temporary power for hospitals, nursing homes, water systems, emergency shelters and other critical facilities.

Emergency debris clearance to maintain access for emergency vehicles and responders.

Operation of emergency shelters, including food, water, cots, blankets, and hygiene supplies.

Law enforcement and public safety operations, including traffic control, patrols, and security for shelters and critical infrastructure.

Activation and operation of state and local Emergency Operations Centers.

Emergency logistics, communications, and distribution of life-sustaining commodities.

Temporary heating, medical support, and protective measures for vulnerable populations.

Public Assistance is traditionally provided on a reimbursement basis after costs are incurred and documented. This time, because the storm was so serious, FEMA is sending the money upfront so Mississippi, Tennessee, and Louisiana can act quickly.

# # #