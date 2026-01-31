DHS Highlights More Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Multiple Sex Offenders, Violent Assailants, and Drug Traffickers Arrested Yesterday in Minnesota

View more public safety threats removed from Minnesota streets at wow.dhs.gov/Minnesota

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlights more criminal illegal aliens arrested in Minnesota yesterday during Operation Metro Surge, including those convicted of sexual abuse of a minor, aggravated sexual assault, domestic assault, and possession of narcotics for sale.

“Just yesterday, DHS arrested multiple sex offenders, violent assailants, and drug traffickers in Minnesota,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Our law enforcement are putting their lives on the line to arrest these public safety threats. We are calling on Minnesota politicians to allow us into their jails to arrest criminal illegal aliens instead of releasing them back into American communities to commit more crimes and create more victims. We need Minnesota to honor the ICE arrest detainers of the more than 1,360 illegal aliens in their custody.”

Some of the criminals arrested during Operation Metro Surge yesterday include:

Ger Vang, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted of sexual abuse of a minor and larceny.

Flavio Rodrigo-Panza, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador convicted for aggravated sexual assault.

Vong Chai Xiong, a criminal illegal alien and aggravated felon from Laos convicted of third-degree criminal sexual assault.

Luis Trejo-Miranda, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for aggravated assault and driving under the influence.

Ezequiel Juarez-Arizmendi, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for domestic assault and driving while intoxicated.

Antonio Onofre-Morales, a criminal illegal alien from convicted for possession of narcotics for sale.

Neri Ronaldo Castro, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador convicted for vehicle theft and driving under the influence.

