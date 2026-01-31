HOCHUL POLICY WOULD PUT NEW YORKERS IN DANGER: Governor Hochul Proposes to Bar All Local Police Departments from Partnering with ICE

Since January 20, New York’s failure to honor ICE detainers has resulted in the release of nearly 7,000 criminal illegal aliens including murderers, sex offenders, and violent assailants

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) condemns Governor Hochul’s legislative proposal to bar local police departments from partnering and cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement. Our partnerships with state and local law enforcement are key to removing criminal illegal aliens including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and terrorists from American communities.

Since January 20, New York’s failure to honor ICE detainers has resulted in the release of 6,947 criminal illegal aliens. The crimes of these aliens include 29 homicides, 2,509 assaults, 199 burglaries, 305 robberies, 392 dangerous drugs offenses, 300 weapons offenses, and 207 sexual predatory offenses.

There are currently 7,113 aliens in the custody of a New York jurisdiction with an active detainer. The crimes of these aliens include 148 homicides, 717 assaults, 134 burglaries, 106 robberies, 235 dangerous drugs offenses, 152 weapons offenses, and 260 sexual predatory offenses.

“Governor Hochul would make New Yorkers less safe as a direct result of this policy. When politicians bar local law enforcement from working with DHS, our law enforcement officers have to have a more visible presence so that we can find and apprehend the criminals let out of jails and back into communities. 7 of the top 10 safest cities in the United States cooperate with ICE,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Instead of working with us, Governor Hochul is choosing to RELEASE violent criminals from her jails directly back into our communities to perpetrate more crimes and create more victims. We are calling on Governor Hochul to commit to turning these more than 7,000 heinous criminals over to ICE.”

These are the types of public safety threats arrested by ICE in New York that Governor Hochul is choosing to protect:

Jose Armando Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 gang member, convicted of homicide and racketeering.

Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted of stalking and rape of a minor.

Robert Savio Panton, a criminal illegal alien from Jamacia and Black Guerrilla Family gang member, convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin.

Hamidou Diallo, a criminal illegal alien from Mali, convicted of murder.

Alvin Henry, a criminal illegal alien from Trinidad and Tobago, convicted of statutory rape and strongarm rape.

# # #