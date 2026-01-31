WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests More Heinous Criminals Including Sexual Predators, Murderers, and Arsonists
See the monsters removed from your community at WOW.DHS.gov
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlights more heinous criminal illegal aliens arrested across the country yesterday, including those convicted of third-degree sex offense, manslaughter, and arson.
“Yesterday, ICE arrested murderers, sexual predators, and arsonists," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These thugs have no place in our communities. 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. This statistic doesn’t even include foreign fugitives, terrorists, and gang members who lack a rap sheet in the U.S. With every arrest, we are making America safe again.”
Yesterday’s worst of the worst arrests include:
Darwin Vazquez-Ramos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of third-degree sex offense in Wicomico County, Maryland.
Yonatan Galvez-Marin, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia convicted of manslaughter in Queens, New York.
Israel Sanchez-Jimenez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in Los Angeles, California.
Phong Nguyen, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam convicted of arson in Harris County, Texas.
Mohammed Amin Zakariah, a criminal illegal alien from Ghana convicted of identity theft in Robeson County, North Carolina.
Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.
