Secretary Noem Announces Additional $480 Million for Florida Disaster Recovery

The funds will be distributed through FEMA’s Public Assistance program to support more than 500 recovery projects across the state

WASHINGTON – Today, the United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced an additional $480 million for Florida recovery, continuing the Trump Administration’s commitment to moving recovery funding to communities.

The funds will be distributed through FEMA’s Public Assistance program to support more than 500 recovery projects across the state. This money is disbursed to the state and local communities for disaster recovery projects.

“Thanks to Senators Ashley Moody and Rick Scott for working with FEMA and the state to ensure the people of Florida get what they need to continue ongoing hurricane recovery,” said Secretary Noem. “This investment will repair and restore critical public infrastructure across Florida, including schools, public safety facilities, utilities, and community services. Communities are rebuilding stronger, and these approvals show the Administration’s commitment to disaster recovery.”

These projects include repairs to educational facilities, restoration of critical infrastructure, debris removal, and costs incurred during emergencies to protect life and property. Some examples of this recovery funding includes:

$180 million to restore critical infrastructure and public facilities.

to restore critical infrastructure and public facilities. $136.6 million for emergency protective measures by state agencies and local jurisdictions.

for emergency protective measures by state agencies and local jurisdictions. $66.3 million for debris removal operations conducted by state agencies and local communities.

# # #