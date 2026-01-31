ICE Lodges a Detainer for Criminal Alien Charged with Rape of Girl Sleeping in Her Own Bed in Nashville

Secretary Noem paused the Diversity Lottery program in 2025 to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous program

WASHINGTON —Today, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced they have lodged an arrested detainer against Mena Mohsen Farez Nmn Awad, a criminal illegal alien from Egypt, after he was apprehended by authorities in Louisville, Kentucky for raping a 16-year-old girl while she was asleep in her bed.

Mena Mohsen Farez Nmn Awad, courtesy of the Metro Nashville Police Department

According to local reports, on December 31, 2025, Awad broke into an apartment in Nashville, Tennessee and began sexually assaulting the victim, a 16-year-old girl, while she was asleep in her bed, lying next to her nephew. She awoke to find a stranger – Awad – in her bed with a handgun in his waist and raped her. After she broke free, she grabbed her nephew and told Awad she would not tell anyone about the incident if he left.

After Awad fled the residence, the victim called her sister who contacted the authorities. A search ensued until Awad was apprehended by police in Louisville, Kentucky on January 16, 2026. He was extradited to Tennessee the following week and charged with aggravated rape with a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated burglary.

“Horrendous immigration policies allowed this monster into our country and made victims of children and families,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This child rapist was allowed into our country by the Diversity Lottery program. Secretary Noem paused the diversity lottery to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous program. ICE lodged an arrest detainer to ensure he is not released onto our streets to victimize more children.”

Since entering the United States in 2017 under the Diversity Lottery program, Awad has racked up a long rap sheet including domestic violence, intimidation, possession of a weapon, violation of a court order, and vehicle theft.

ICE placed this criminal alien in removal proceedings and lodged a detainer to ensure he is not released back into American communities.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

# # #