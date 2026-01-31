GS Exterior Experts Earns 2025 James Hardie President’s Club Award for the 5th Time

GS Exterior Experts is honored as a 2025 James Hardie President’s Club Award recipient, placing the company among the top contractors in the United States. “Invitation to the 2025 James Hardie President’s Club Awards Trip honoring GS Exterior Experts for national performance excellence.”

5× James Hardie President’s Club Award winner. GS Exterior Experts is recognized as one of the top Hardie contractors in Colorado and the U.S.

This award validates the trust our homeowners, HOAs, and partners place in us to deliver exterior projects the right way—at scale and at the highest standard.” — Keith Vigil

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GS Exterior Experts, a Colorado-based exterior remodeling leader, is proud to announce it has been awarded the 2025 James Hardie President’s Club Award, marking the fifth time the company has earned this prestigious national recognition for exceptional sales volume and performance.

The James Hardie President’s Club Award is reserved for a select group of elite contractors across the United States who demonstrate outstanding commitment to quality installation, customer satisfaction, and leadership within the building industry. GS Exterior Experts’ continued recognition places the company among the top James Hardie contractors in both Colorado and the United States.

“This award is a reflection of our team’s relentless commitment to craftsmanship, process, and doing things the right way — every single project,” said GS Exterior Experts leadership. “Being recognized for the fifth time at a national level validates our ‘Golden Standard’ approach and the trust our clients place in us.”

GS Exterior Experts specializes in large-scale residential, multi-family, and HOA exterior renovations, with a strong focus on James Hardie® fiber cement siding systems engineered for durability, fire resistance, and long-term performance — a critical need for Colorado’s climate and wildfire-prone regions.

Earning the President’s Club Award repeatedly underscores GS Exterior Experts’ ability to deliver high-volume, high-quality installations while maintaining strict quality control standards, professional project management, and manufacturer-approved installation practices.

As part of the 2025 President’s Club recognition, GS Exterior Experts has been invited to attend the official James Hardie President’s Club Awards celebration honoring top-performing contractors nationwide

With over two decades of industry experience, GS Exterior Experts continues to set the benchmark for exterior remodeling excellence across Colorado, serving homeowners, HOAs, and property managers who demand proven performance, accountability, and long-term value.

About GS Exterior Experts

GS Exterior Experts is a Colorado-based exterior remodeling company specializing in siding, windows, roofing, and exterior envelope solutions for residential and multi-family properties. Known for its “Golden Standard Quality,” the company is recognized nationally for excellence, craftsmanship, and leadership in James Hardie siding installations.

