CO2Lift® Commands the Global Stage at Carboxy Couture Paris

An invitation-only Paris panel united global medical leaders to redefine recovery through the concept of the Regenerative Environment.

Innovation isn’t only about what you create, it’s about how you show up. CO2Lift® is setting a new standard by uniting science, culture, and experience globally.” — Dr. Heather Brennan

PARIS, NY, FRANCE, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CO2Lift® , the pioneering carboxytherapy treatment developed by Lumisque Inc. , marked a defining moment in global aesthetics with Carboxy Couture , an invitation-only panel and runway experience held in Paris during Couture Fashion Week.Positioned at the intersection of medical science, cultural relevance, and innovation, the evening brought together internationally recognized leaders in aesthetic medicine and regenerative health to introduce a paradigm-shifting concept: the Regenerative Environment.Hosted by Dr. Heather Brennan,, President of Lumisque Inc., the panel reframed how clinicians, brands, and patients understand recovery, moving beyond individual procedures to examine the biological conditions required for tissue to heal, regenerate, and function optimally.“We speak frequently about regenerative treatments,” Brennan noted during the session. “But far less about the environment tissue requires in order for those treatments to succeed. Environment is not ancillary, it is foundational.”A Global Panel on the Future of RegenerationThe discussion featured three leading physicians alongside CO2Liftfounder Lana Kerr, whose vision helped bring carboxytherapy into the modern aesthetic landscape:Dr. Matt Stefanelli, French & European board-certified Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgeon, brought a clinically rigorous perspective grounded in his expertise in aesthetic medicine and surgical anatomy. Practicing in Paris and Dubai, Dr. Stefanelli examined post-procedure skin and tissue as a biologically stressed system, discussing how optimizing the recovery environment, including oxygenation, hydration, and inflammation modulation, supports more predictable healing and patient outcomes across surgical, facial, and intimate applications.Dr. Gustavo Liebaschoff, a global leader in vaginal health and regenerative medicine, expanded the discussion beyond facial aesthetics to address the role of tissue environment in vulvar and vaginal health. Drawing on his clinical and research experience, he highlighted the importance of oxygenation and hydration in supporting tissue repair, comfort, and recovery, including emerging applications in post-oncologic care.Dr. Jeanine Downie, dermatologist, focused on the everyday realities of skin regeneration, from post-laser and post-peel recovery to chronically stressed or inflamed skin. She emphasized how creating a supportive regenerative environment differs fundamentally from traditional products marketed as “post-treatment,” particularly in managing inflammation, visible redness, and barrier recovery.Across disciplines, the message was consistent: stimulation initiates change, but environment determines outcomes.Not a Mask, A Regenerative EnvironmentThroughout the evening, panelists emphasized that CO2Liftis not a cosmetic mask, nor a single-use adjunct. Instead, it functions as a biologically supportive environment, one that enables tissue to operate according to its natural recovery physiology.By supporting oxygen diffusion, hydration balance, barrier repair, and inflammation modulation, CO2Liftcreates consistency across surgical recovery, aesthetic treatments, and intimate wellness, positioning carboxytherapy as a foundational element of modern regenerative care.Where Science, Fashion, and Culture ConvergeSet within a couture-inspired runway experience, Carboxy Couture translated complex science into a cultural language, reinforcing CO2Lift’s role not only as a medical innovation, but as a brand shaping how regeneration is understood, communicated, and experienced globally.The Paris event represents one of several strategic verticals through which CO2Liftcontinues to expand its global footprint, integrating education, experiential platforms, and cross-industry collaboration to meet modern patients and practitioners where innovation, regeneration, and confidence converge.As CO2Liftaccelerates its international presence, Carboxy Couture stands as a clear signal of what comes next: a future of aesthetics defined not by doing more to the body, but by creating the optimal conditions for it to heal, restore, and thrive.About CO2LiftCO2Liftis a clinically studied, non-invasive carboxytherapy treatment designed to support the skin and tissue’s natural recovery physiology. Developed by Lumisque Inc., CO2Liftworks by creating a regenerative environment that promotes oxygenation, hydration, barrier support, and inflammation modulation.Used globally by physicians and skincare professionals across facial aesthetics, post-procedure recovery, and intimate wellness, CO2Liftis distinguished by its versatility, safety profile, and science-backed approach to regeneration. Rather than instructing tissue what to do, CO2Liftcreates the conditions that allow tissue to function, repair, and regenerate more effectively.

