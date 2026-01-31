Rahab’s Daughters 11th Annual 'Big Game Mission Trip' to Combat Human Trafficking in the San Francisco Bay Area

Team in call center Rescue , Rehabilitate and Reintegrate survivors of Human Trafficking Field team

Survivor-led teams mobilize in Santa Clara with advanced intel and outreach to rescue trafficking victims during Super Bowl LX.

Rescue without rehabilitation is just a delay in re-trafficking.” — Ken Dong

SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world prepares for Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Rahab’s Daughters, a global leader in survivor-led anti-trafficking efforts, announces its 11th annual deployment to the host city. The "Big Game Mission Trip 2026" represents a massive mobilization of specialized teams across the San Francisco Bay Area, executing a sophisticated, multi-layered operation to intercept human trafficking rings and provide immediate, life-saving exit paths for victims during one of the year’s highest-risk windows for exploitation.

The Reality of the "Big Game" Surge

"While Super Bowl LX brings a sense of celebration and economic prosperity to the Bay Area, the influx of hundreds of thousands of visitors historically creates a "perfect storm" for the commercial sex trade." says James Shepherd, CTO & ground team lead for Rahab's Daughters. High-profile sporting events attract a demographic that, statistically, correlates with an increased demand for illicit services. Traffickers often transport victims across state lines to these host cities, banking on the anonymity of the crowds and the temporary surge in disposable income.

"For most people, the Super Bowl is about touchdowns and halftime shows," said Sharmila Wijeyakumar, Founder and CEO of Rahab’s Daughters. "But for a woman or child trapped in a trafficking ring, it is a period of relentless exploitation and exhaustion. We have been on the ground for eleven years because we know that where there is high demand, there is high suffering. We aren't just here to talk about the problem; we are here to disrupt the supply chain of modern-day slavery."

A Data-Driven, Survivor-Led Strategy

Unlike traditional outreach programs, Rahab’s Daughters utilizes a strategy informed by the lived experiences of survivors. The 2026 mission in the San Francisco Bay Area is built upon four operational pillars designed to meet victims where they are:

1. Intelligence-Led Rescue

Before the first volunteer steps onto a street corner, the Rahab’s Daughters Intelligence Team is at work. Utilizing Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) and Human Intelligence (HUMINT), the organization monitors digital marketplaces, "escort" forums, and social media platforms to identify patterns of movement among trafficking rings. By mapping these hotspots, the team can deploy resources with surgical precision, identifying victims who are being advertised online and attempting to establish a digital "first contact" that offers a way out. This year the data center will run from our UK team in London and Milton Keynes.

2. Specialized Street and Venue Outreach

The "Boots on the Ground" teams consist of trained professionals and volunteers who navigate high-traffic corridors in Santa Clara, San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose. These teams visit strip clubs, massage parlors, and known transit hubs. Their goal is not to judge but to build trust. Volunteers distribute "Rescue Gifts"—small bags containing essential hygiene items, a piece of jewelry, and most importantly, a discrete card with a 24/7 rescue hotline. For many victims, this gift is the first act of kindness they have experienced in months, and the card is the only phone number they have for someone who can actually help them escape. Our SFO local board member, Ken Dong, is co-leading. this year's ground team

3. The "Freedom Tissue and Sticker" Saturation

A victim of trafficking is rarely left alone, except for one place: the restroom. Rahab’s Daughters mobilizes a "sticker and tissue brigade" to place thousands of high-visibility tissue packs amd stickers in public restrooms, gas stations, and stadium facilities across the Bay Area. These stickers feature the Rahab’s Daughters emergency line. This simple tool has historically been one of the most effective ways for a victim to seek help in a moment of privacy.

4. Integrated Law Enforcement & Crisis Response

Rahab’s Daughters does not operate in a vacuum. The organization maintains strong, collaborative relationships with the national human trafficking hotline, local Bay Area law enforcement, and federal task forces.

The Long Road: From Exit to Reintegration

Exit is only the beginning. The core philosophy of Rahab’s Daughters is that "rescue without rehabilitation is just a delay in re-trafficking." says Ken Dong. Many survivors have no identification, no money, and no safe place to go.

Upon extraction in the Bay Area, survivors are offered immediate entry into the Rahab’s Daughters holistic care model. This includes specialized trauma-informed therapy, medical treatment for the physical toll of exploitation, and eventual placement in long-term restorative housing. Through their vocational training programs, survivors are taught job skills that allow them to achieve financial independence, ensuring they never have to return to a life of exploitation out of economic necessity.

Call to Action: Mobilizing the Community

Rahab’s Daughters calls on the public to move from awareness to action. The 2026 mission requires immediate support to remain operational through the game weekend. To this end they have partnered with It's a Penalty to get awareness into Uber cars, American and British Airways flights and IGH hotels.

VOLUNTEER: Join the fight. We need "boots-on-the-ground" teams in the Bay Area and virtual support teams (prayer warriors, text bank operators, and admin support) globally.

Sign up to serve

GIVE: FUND THE FREEDOM

Every dollar donated to the Big Game Mission goes directly toward the costs of rescue and immediate care.

$50 – The Freedom Backpack: Provides a survivor with a new set of clothes, toiletries, a meal, and a prepaid phone to contact family.

$150 – The First 24: Covers the cost of emergency medical screening and initial trauma counseling for a rescued individual.

$500 – Safe Haven: Funds one week of secure, emergency housing and 24/7 security for a survivor in immediate danger from traffickers.

Donate to the Mission

About Rahab’s Daughters

Rahab’s Daughters is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and reintegration of human trafficking survivors. Founded by a survivor who understood the gaps in the existing system, the organization has grown into a premiere international force against modern-day slavery. By combining cutting-edge technology with boots-on-the-ground compassion, Rahab’s Daughters empowers survivors.run

2026 Big Game prevention campaign launch

Legal Disclaimer:

