ICEE Launches Certification & Online Education to Support Professionals in Identifying & Responding to Eating Disorders

Institute for Contemporary Eating Disorder Education (ICEE)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Contemporary Eating Disorder Education (ICEE) has announced the launch of its new certification and online education programs designed to support professionals worldwide who work with individuals at risk for, or impacted by, eating disorders. The programs are available internationally and are intended for individuals seeking to further their knowledge, experience, and professional development in eating disorder identification and care.

ICEE’s education and certification offerings provide up-to-date, evidence-informed training focused on recognizing warning signs, understanding current treatment standards, and staying informed on the evolving landscape of eating disorder research and care. The curriculum reflects contemporary clinical knowledge and best practices, making it relevant for a broad range of professionals across healthcare, wellness, and behavioral health settings.

Delivered entirely online, ICEE’s programs offer flexible, self-paced learning that accommodates professionals balancing clinical responsibilities, practice management, and ongoing education. The platform allows participants to access high-quality training from anywhere in the world, removing geographic barriers to specialized eating disorder education.

The certification program emphasizes understanding the full spectrum of eating disorders, medical and psychological risk factors, and the importance of timely identification and informed response. By equipping professionals with current information and practical frameworks, ICEE supports earlier recognition of eating disorders and more informed decision-making when guiding individuals toward appropriate care.

ICEE’s courses also support continued professional development by helping participants stay current as research, diagnostic criteria, and treatment approaches continue to evolve. The program is designed to complement existing professional knowledge while addressing common gaps in training related to eating disorders.

As eating disorders continue to affect individuals across age groups, cultures, and care settings, ICEE’s global education platform aims to expand awareness, confidence, and competence among professionals seeking to deepen their understanding and enhance their ability to respond effectively.

About the Institute for Contemporary Eating Disorder Education (ICEE):

The Institute for Contemporary Eating Disorder Education (ICEE) provides global professional education, certification, and continuing education focused on contemporary, evidence-informed approaches to eating disorder identification and care. ICEE is committed to making high-quality

