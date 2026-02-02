24hourEDU Receives NMLS Approval to Offer Pre-License Education for Mortgage Loan Originators in New York and New Jersey

24hourEDU is approved to offer NMLS License Education for New York and New Jersey 24hourEDU Online MLO Courses

24hourEDU receives NMLS approval to provide state-specific Pre-License Education for Mortgage Loan Originators in New York and New Jersey.

We are constantly improving our course offerings from coast to coast” — Jesse Kennedy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 24hourEDU, a leading provider of mortgage industry education, today announced it has received approval from the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS) to offer state-specific Pre-License Education (PE) for individuals seeking a Mortgage Loan Originator (MLO) license in New York and New Jersey.This NMLS approval enables aspiring mortgage professionals in both states to complete their required pre-licensing education through 24hourEDU's comprehensive online platform, making it affordable for candidates to enter the mortgage lending industry while meeting all regulatory requirements."Expanding our NMLS-approved courses to New York and New Jersey means more students can access quality MLO education with exam prep included. We're making it more affordable to start a career in mortgage lending," said Joseph Tollefson, Director of Sales at 24hourEDU.Meeting Pre-License Education RequirementsMortgage loan originator applicants need to complete 20-hours of pre-license education before they can apply for their MLO license. This mandatory education includes comprehensive instruction on federal law and regulations, ethics standards, and state-specific mortgage lending requirements. 24hourEDU's 20-hour National Course along with the newly approved state-specific 3-hr New York MLO course fulfills all of the educational requirements for New York. NJ students will complete the 20-hour National Course and then the 4-hr New Jersey MLO license course to qualify.3 Hour NY SAFE: New York Mortgage Loan Originator Course – NMLS# 184324 Hour NJ SAFE: New Jersey Mortgage Loan Originator Course - NMLS# 18351The pre-license education requirement is a critical component of the SAFE Mortgage Licensing Act, designed to ensure that mortgage loan originators possess the knowledge and competency necessary to serve consumers effectively and ethically. By providing NMLS-approved education, 24hourEDU helps candidates meet this essential regulatory milestone on their path to licensure.Comprehensive Online Education Platform24hourEDU's NMLS-approved pre-license education courses are designed with the needs of working professionals and career-changers in mind. The online format provides maximum flexibility, allowing students to complete their required education on their own schedule while maintaining the rigor and quality that regulatory compliance demands.Key features of 24hourEDU's NMLS-approved pre-license education include:• State-specific curriculum tailored to New York and New Jersey mortgage lending regulations, laws, and practices• Online video format allowing students to complete coursework with pre-recorded video lessons from any location• Comprehensive coverage of all federal and state mortgage lending requirements mandated by NMLS• Expert instruction from experienced mortgage industry professionals with real-world expertise• Interactive learning materials including case studies, examples, and practice scenarios• NMLS compliance ensuring all education meets current regulatory standards and requirements• Affordable pricing with a complete exam prep course included free in the packageSupporting New York and New Jersey Mortgage ProfessionalsNew York and New Jersey represent two of the nation's most significant and dynamic housing markets. Both states have substantial demand for qualified, well-educated mortgage loan originators who can navigate complex regulatory environments while serving the diverse needs of homebuyers and homeowners.The New York housing market, encompassing both New York City and upstate regions, presents unique opportunities and challenges for mortgage professionals. From cooperative apartments in Manhattan to single-family homes in suburban and rural areas, New York MLOs must understand a wide range of property types, financing structures, and local regulations.New Jersey's housing market is equally diverse, with properties ranging from urban multifamily buildings to shore communities and suburban developments. The state's proximity to major employment centers in both New York and Philadelphia creates distinctive market dynamics that require knowledgeable mortgage professionals.By providing NMLS-approved pre-license education in these states, 24hourEDU is positioned to support the next generation of mortgage professionals who will serve these important markets.Affordable Access to Quality EducationOne of 24hourEDU's core commitments is making professional mortgage education accessible to aspiring MLOs regardless of their financial circumstances. The company's competitive pricing structure is designed to remove barriers to entry for individuals seeking to begin careers in mortgage lending.24hourEDU's approach prioritizes affordability without compromising educational quality, ensuring that students receive comprehensive, NMLS-compliant instruction that fully prepares them for the SAFE MLO Exam, licensure, and professional success.The Path to Mortgage Loan Originator LicensureObtaining an MLO license requires candidates to complete several steps beyond pre-license education. Along with completing their 20-hours of NMLS-approved education through 24hourEDU, candidates must pass the SAFE MLO National Test with a score of 75% or higher. They must also complete background checks, credit reports, and submit their application through the NMLS system.24hourEDU's pre-license education is specifically designed to prepare students not just to meet the educational requirement, they also report NMLS credit banking hours so students can apply for their individual license as mortgage loan originators.MLO Student Enrollment InformationIndividuals seeking an MLO license in New York or New Jersey can now enroll in 24hourEDU's state-specific pre-license education courses through the company's website. The courses are available immediately, allowing prospective mortgage professionals to begin their education and start their path toward licensure without delay.About 24hourEDU24hourEDU provides comprehensive mortgage industry education solutions designed to meet the needs of mortgage professionals at every stage of their careers. The company offers NMLS-approved pre-license education, continuing education, and professional development courses through an accessible online platform.For more information about 24hourEDU's NMLS-approved pre-license education for mortgage loan originators in New York and New Jersey, candidates are encouraged to call the school's support office using the toll free number below.

