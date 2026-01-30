Vibrant Occasions Catering Serves Up Community Spirit with Complimentary Gumbo at Saline County Fundraiser

Event flyer for the Saline County Shindig on February 7, 2026 featuring complimentary gumbo provided by Vibrant Occasions Catering. Chef Serge Krikorian's signature gumbo that will be served complimentary at the Saline County Shindig on February 7, 2026, benefiting Bryant Youth Association. Photo by Vibrant Occasions Catering. Chef Serge Krikorian (center) with THV11's The Vine co-hosts Ashley King (left) and Tracy Beene (right) during his recent appearance showcasing the gumbo recipe to be served at the Saline County Shindig. Photo by Vibrant Occasions Catering. Chef Serge Krikorian's signature gumbo served with cornbread, both featured during his THV11's The Vine appearance ahead of the Saline County Shindig on February 7, 2026. Photo by Vibrant Occasions Catering.

Chef Serge Krikorian showcases a signature recipe on THV11's The Vine ahead of Saline County Shindig benefiting Bryant Youth Association.

We're honored to support the incredible work Bryant Youth Association does in our community.” — Serge Krikorian

BENTON, AR, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Occasions Catering, led by husband-and-wife team Chef Serge Krikorian and Mary Krikorian, will be serving complimentary bowls of Chef Serge's signature gumbo at the Saline County Shindig on February 7, 2026. The community fundraising event benefits the Bryant Youth Association, a nonprofit organization serving local children annually through programs promoting academic success, good character, and healthy lifestyles.

The Saline County Shindig at the Saline County Regional Airport, brings together families, supporters, and local businesses for an evening of live and silent auctions, community awards, food, and entertainment. Entry to the event is free, with attendees encouraged to give what they can to support youth programs throughout Bryant and Saline County.

"We're honored to support the incredible work Bryant Youth Association does in our community," said Chef Serge Krikorian. "This event is about bringing people together over great food while making a difference for local kids, and that's what we love to do."

Chef Serge recently appeared on THV11's The Vine to showcase the gumbo recipe he'll be preparing for the Shindig. During the segment, he walked viewers through his cooking process, emphasizing the importance of a perfectly prepared roux—the foundation of authentic Cajun and Creole cooking.

"The secret to the gumbo is the roux, always, always, always the roux," Chef Serge explained on air. "It takes time to get it ready—neutral oil and flour that you have to watch slowly and keep moving. As soon as it burns, you have to start over. This is a recipe you have to baby, but it's so worth it."

The recipe features the "Holy Trinity" of Cajun cooking—onions, bell peppers, and celery—along with fresh okra, andouille sausage, chicken, aromatic spices, and a touch of Louisiana hot sauce. The dish is finished with filé powder, a sassafras-based seasoning that adds depth and helps thicken the gumbo. Chef Serge noted that while he prefers his version flavorful rather than overly spicy, home cooks can adjust the heat level to their preference.

"This is perfect for cold weather," Chef Serge added during the television appearance. "It makes your house smell amazing, and it's one of those dishes that gets better as it sits."

The Saline County Shindig will feature auction items at every price point, including trips and experiences, hunting and outdoor gear, sports memorabilia, spa and wellness packages, home goods, professional services, and more. The evening also includes special recognition awards celebrating community members who support Bryant Youth Association's mission.

Bryant Youth Association, formerly known as Bryant Boys and Girls Club, returned to its original name in recent years to reflect its commitment to its community roots. Founded over 20 years ago in a small gym on the Bryant Middle School campus with just a handful of community donations, the organization has since grown significantly to provide safe and nurturing environments for local youth through after-school programs, summer camps, free meals, free swim lessons, a clothing closet, and impactful mentoring.

The organization operates with transparent spending: 91% of funds go directly to programming, 5% to fundraising, and 4% to management. As a locally led and community-funded 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Bryant Youth Association depends on the generous support of local businesses, individuals, and philanthropic organizations to sustain and expand its services.

Event Details:

What: Saline County Shindig benefiting Bryant Youth Association

When: Friday, February 7, 2026 | Doors open at 4:00 PM

Where: Saline County Regional Airport, Bryant, AR

Cost: Free entry with complimentary gumbo provided by Vibrant Occasions Catering

Contact: Amanda Herman, amanda@bryantyouth.org, (501) 539-2858

For more information about Vibrant Occasions Catering's services, visit vibrantoccasionscatering.com or follow @vibrantoccasionscatering on Instagram. To learn more about Bryant Youth Association or to support their mission, visit www.bryantyouth.org.

About Vibrant Occasions Catering:

Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor’s Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio’s Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge’s surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.

