North Carolina Named 2025 State of the Year for Economic Development

Raleigh, N.C.

North Carolina has been named 2025 State of the Year by Business Facilities magazine, recognizing the state’s strong business climate and continued success in attracting investment and creating jobs in communities statewide.

The designation reflects North Carolina’s performance across key economic development indicators, including workforce and education, infrastructure, business incentives, quality of life, and business attraction and retention.

“This recognition underscores the progress North Carolina is making to build a strong, resilient economy that works for all parts of our state,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Last year, we had the best year in state history for job announcements and capital investments. We’re the number one state for business in the country and the top state for workforce development. We’ve got to keep our foot on the gas to make sure that everyone benefits from expanding growth and opportunity.”

In 2025, North Carolina recorded a record year for job commitments, with more than 35,000 announced job commitments reflecting coordinated efforts among state, regional, and local partners to support business expansion and recruitment.

The state also saw more than $24 billion in capital investment from new and expanding companies in 2025. Projects announced in 56 counties covered a diverse range of industries, including aerospace, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, and supply chain operations.

“North Carolina’s continued success is rooted in strong partnerships and a focus on long-term growth,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Strategic investments in workforce development, infrastructure, and site readiness – combined with close collaboration with local communities and industry partners – are helping businesses grow while creating good jobs across the state.”

Recent announcements highlighted as part of the evaluation include JetZero’s selection of Greensboro for its first commercial airplane manufacturing facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport, Genentech’s manufacturing expansion in Wake County, and Vulcan Elements’ planned rare-earth magnet facility in Johnston County, representing nearly $1 billion in private investment and 1,000 jobs. The evaluation also cited investments in rural communities, including a manufacturing expansion in eastern North Carolina that supports job creation in a historically rural county and underscores the state’s commitment to ensuring economic growth reaches communities of all sizes.

“North Carolina’s reputation in the marketplace continues to grow,” said Christopher Chung, Chief Executive Officer of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. “Companies looking to expand or relocate see a state that is consistent, competitive, and committed to long-term success, which is helping North Carolina stand out in an increasingly crowded economic development landscape.”

This recognition marks the third time in six years North Carolina has been named State of the Year, reflecting sustained momentum and the state’s commitment to remaining competitive in a changing economic landscape.

Additional details on the 2025 designation will appear in the January/February 2026 issue of Business Facilities.