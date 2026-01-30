Nightly full closure of Wailua Mauka Bridge from Monday, February 2

Main, News Posted on Jan 30, 2026 in Highways News

Mayor Bryan Baptiste Bride will be One Lane Each North-and Soutbound



LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users that the nightly full closure of the Wailua River Bridge along Kῡhiō Highway (Route 56) between Kuamoʻo Road and Wailua Marina Road, will continue through March.

Lῑhu‘e-bound (southbound) drivers will be detoured to a contraflow lane on the Mayor Bryan Baptiste Bridge, also known as the Wailua Plantation Bridge, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday. These nightly full closures are necessary for the contractor to rehabilitate the concrete supports and pave on the mauka bridge.

The original scope of the Wailua Bridge Repair Project is expected to be completed in March; however, HDOT is planning to add paving of the highway between North Leho Drive and Kuamo‘o Road to the scope of the bridge project. Should this paving be successfully added to the project, the estimated completion could extend to April.

Variable message boards have been posted along Kūhiō Highway to alert road users.

Additional intermittent closures to complete the remaining work tasks will be scheduled Mondays through Fridays. These closures will be added to the scheduled Kauaʻi lane closures for the week on Friday of the preceding week. To view the weekly roadwork list for Kauaʻi, please visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]