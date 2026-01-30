'Next Steps: Reclaim and Rediscover Your Passion' - Regina Hill’s New Book Speaks to Women Who’ve Lost Themselves

PALMETTO, GA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regina Hill, The Reclamation Life Coach, launches her new book, Next Steps: Reclaim and Rediscover Your Passion, a guide helping women in transition remember their dreams, rediscover their passion, and reclaim their lives without guilt. Hill observes that most women are waiting, waiting for others’ needs to come first, waiting for permission to want something, waiting for the “right time” that never comes. Next Steps addresses this slow death of potential with actionable steps to awaken purpose, confidence, and self-fulfillment.“This is not just a self-help book,” Hill says. “I am what you’d call a ‘toxic positivity’ hater.”The blunt, honest strategy of Hill’s book targets what many women avoid asking themselves. Why do you find yourself perpetually sacrificing your dreams for the benefit of everyone else’s expectations of you?Scheduled for publication before April 2026, the book addresses the crisis Hill witnesses daily in her practice: empty nesters mourning the loss of the identity they formed as mothers, caregivers who abandoned their own interests, high-achieving women caught in the quiet struggle between life as imagined and life as it is.“Your behavior patterns are not determined by your situation, but by your own choices,” Hill writes in clear, direct prose. “It’s time to choose yourself.”As a licensed massage therapist with over two decades of experience in mind-body work, combined with a background in business, Hill understands the complicated relationship women have with ambition, rest, and self-care. She speaks not from theory, but from lived experience, her own and that of the hundreds of women she has supported through transition.What sets Hill apart is her refusal to use guilt or hollow motivation. She does not suggest that wanting more is selfish, or that reclaiming passion means loving one’s family any less. Instead, she offers a counterintuitive truth. The only power you truly have is the power of your response to your circumstances. For women trained to respond to everyone but themselves, that realization is revolutionary.The book dissects the gap between the “circle of concern,” everything women worry about but cannot control, and the “circle of influence,” the choices they actually can make. Hill argues that many women spend their lives trapped in the first circle, consumed by fear of judgment, disappointing others, or being “too much,” while their real power sits untouched in the second.“Reactive women get wrapped up in guilt and victimhood,” Hill explains. “Proactive women are too busy building their lives to argue about why they can’t.”For empty nesters wondering who they are after the kids leave, caregivers exhausted from pouring from empty cups, and high-achievers realizing success does not feel the way they expected, Hill’s message is clear. You are not selfish for wanting your life back. And you are not broken for missing the life you left behind. And you are not too late to rediscover your fire.But more than that, "Next Steps: Reclaim & Rediscover Your Passion" is a doorway to Hill's coaching program designed for readers to transition from insight to action, from guilt to empowerment, from survival to living.Regina Hill is a licensed massage therapist and wellness practitioner, with extensive business professional expertise, committed to empowering women in transition to reclaim control of their dreams and reconstruct themselves without shame. Based in Georgia, she works with women nationwide.For more details on the book launching and coaching programs, please visit www.coachreginahill.com , and for direct communication with Regina, email her at reginahill@coachreginahill.com

