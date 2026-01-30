Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce SNAP Replacement Benefits Extension Following Winter Storm

TEXAS, January 30 - January 30, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received federal approval to extend the time Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients can apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed as a result of the January winter storm.

“Thanks to our partners in the White House, Texans affected by the recent winter storm have more time to apply for SNAP benefits to replace any food they lost,” said Governor Abbott. “By extending the replacement benefit deadline, Texans are better equipped to feed their families and recover from the effects of the freezing weather. I thank Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Trump administration for their unwavering support of Texas families.”

“The winter storm and power outages left many communities in difficult situations," said HHS Executive Commissioner Stephanie Muth. "We are thankful that we can offer this support to families who are still recovering from the storms."

SNAP recipients in Texas have until February 23, 2026, to apply for replacement benefits. Funds should be added to Lone Star Cards within two business days of receiving the request.

SNAP recipients must visit a local HHSC office to request a benefit replacement. To find an office, visit YourTexasBenefits.com and click “Find an Office” at the bottom of the page.