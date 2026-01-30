California-Mexico military partnership strengthens with visit to the Golden State

During this visit, the California National Guard showcased a range of Army and Air Force aircraft supporting California’s public safety and emergency response mission. Apparatus displays included a counter-drug operations and all-hazards use Army Black Hawk helicopter, a specially configured long-range mission rescue Air Force Pave Hawk helicopter, a highly advanced Air Force MQ-9 Reaper that monitors wildfire behavior and provides situational awareness for disasters, and an Air Force C-130 aircraft with the Modular Airborne Firefighting System (MAFFS) to drop fire retardant on active wildfires.

In addition, California officials displayed their Air Force F-15 fighter jet, representing the Guard’s role in safeguarding U.S. airspace as part of the nation’s homeland defense mission.

In late 2025, the California National Guard and Mexico’s DEFENSA, which is the government department managing the Army and Air Force, signed a letter of intent to further enhance border security, amplify our tied economic prosperity, and share military expertise.

Known as the State Partnership Program, this U.S. Department of Defense security cooperation initiative pairs state National Guards with foreign partner nations to build long-term, mutually beneficial relationships through military cooperation, disaster response collaboration, and broader civil-military exchanges that support U.S. defense and foreign policy objectives.

The California-Mexico Partnership builds upon California’s existing National Guard Partnerships with Nigeria and Ukraine.

The work the Cal Guard servicemembers do is vital to California’s overall public safety. California and Mexico share deep cultural, economic, and geographic ties — including a 140-mile border — and face many of the same challenges, from natural disasters to transnational crime.

From disrupting dangerous drug trafficking networks and supporting communities during emergencies, to strengthening resilience during times of crisis, California servicemembers bring valuable experience to this partnership — and will learn from the expertise of their Mexican counterparts as well. Together, this collaboration reinforces a shared commitment to safety, preparedness, and cooperation on both sides of the border.

Protecting the border

The Cal Guard’s ongoing efforts, including operations conducted by its Counterdrug Task Force, play a crucial role in addressing drug trafficking.

There are over 400 servicemembers deployed statewide, including at ports of entry, to combat transnational criminal organizations and seize illegal narcotics. Recently, Governor Newsom announced significant strides toward taking down organized drug rings, including the seizure of over 35,065 pounds of fentanyl and more than 51.8 million pills containing fentanyl, with a street value of more than $498.4 million since 2021.

As soldiers have gotten back to doing crucial public safety work, it’s important to remember that an estimated 32% of Cal Guard’s servicemembers dedicated to the Counterdrug Task Force were reassigned by the President to unlawfully militarize Los Angeles.

Increasing disaster resiliency

Our regions also face similar natural disaster risks due to our shared geography. Both California and Mexico are vulnerable to earthquakes and the effects of climate change, such as wildfires and drought.

Cal Guard servicemembers have been critical in protecting the state from natural disasters and emergencies, such as Task Force Rattlesnake. Joint Task Force Rattlesnake is made up of over 400 Cal Guard members, who work at the direction of CAL FIRE to help fight and prevent fires.

This partnership will strengthen disaster preparedness and build on the existing cooperation between California’s Office of Emergency Services and the Mexican states of Baja California and Baja California Sur. During the fires in January, members of the Mexican military’s specialized firefighting unit and disaster relief workers joined in the response efforts.

Recognizing our shared economies

Mexico is California’s largest export market, and California is home to the largest Latino/Hispanic population in the United States. Nearly 40 percent of the Cal Guard’s personnel identify as Latino/Hispanic.

Mexico ranks 2nd globally in total two-way trade with California ($97.8 billion), after China ($137.9 billion) and Mexican-owned companies in California support more than 13,800 jobs.

Since 2019, California and Mexico have signed seven memorandums of understanding.