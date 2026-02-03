Prana Maya Island Resort Announces Special Winter Savings on Luxury Oceanfront Villas and Inn Accommodations in Belize

Prana Maya Island Resort Inn and Villas overlooking Caribbean Sea Prana Maya Island Resort Oceanfront Villa with Pool and Second Villa in Background Indulge in a couples massage in treatment room with Belizean-influenced decor and view of the Caribbean Sea at Prana Maya Island Resort

Arrive Within 30 Days of Booking a Private Villa or Inn Guestroom for Two Nights or More and Save 20% on Published Rates

This offer was created for guests ready for a break from winter and able to travel within 30 days” — Ginny Izydore, Managing Partner, Sales and Marketing

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guests receive 20% off the published rate when reserving a stay of two nights or more in a Villa or Inn guestroom and arriving within 30 days of booking,* said Ginny Izydore, Managing Partner, Sales and Marketing, Prana Maya Island Resort , located on the pristine shores of the secluded island, Placencia Caye, off the Southeastern coast of Belize. *See Standby to Escape for details and restrictions.“This offer was created for guests ready for a break from winter and able to travel within 30 days,” said Ms. Izydore. “Our three- and four-bedroom Villas with plunge pools and expansive terraces, and spacious Inn guestrooms with furnished balconies, are included in this offer. All accommodations all oceanfront with beautiful views of sea and sky.”Complimentary kayaks, paddleboards, water bikes, fishing and snorkeling equipment are available for guests at the resort’s new Island Club, which is also home to a palapa-shaded pickleball court and beach games. Beverages and light fare may be enjoyed under a palapa or umbrella-covered beach seating.The Spa’s treatment rooms and couples’ massage room have windows to catch breezes from the Caribbean Sea, offer spa therapies inspired by local Maya culture and traditions and a sound lounge experience.The Grill presents Belizean-influenced cuisine prepared with sustainably sourced, local ingredients from farm and sea. Favorite cocktails and new creations made with fresh ingredients are found at The Cocktail and Ice Bar.The resort’s piloted boats are available throughout the day for complimentary five-minute transportation to Placencia Village, brimming with colorful boutiques, locally owned cafes and cantinas.See all special offers at Prana Maya Island Resort for winter and spring getaways on the Caribbean Sea.About Prana Maya Island ResortLocated on Placencia Caye, a secluded island less than five minutes from the Placencia peninsula in southeastern Belize, Prana Maya is an intimate retreat and a portal to the iconic adventures of Belize. Complementing the resort’s refined décor, works by Belizean artisans, hand-carved doors of indigenous wood, and artistic elements whisper an homage to the Maya culture. The oceanfront Inn and Villas offer sweeping views of sea and sky. The Grill features Belizean-influenced cuisine, sustainably sourced from land and sea; The Cocktail and Ice Bar presents inventive cocktails. The Spa at Prana Maya is home to therapies for mind, body and spirit, and yoga. Headquarters for water sports and pickleball, The Island Club is also the scene for afternoon beverages and light fare. Belize is Central America’s only English-language-speaking country, accepts U.S. currency and has direct flights arriving daily from major U.S. airports. Visit www.pranamayaresort.com or call 888-487-2011 and connect on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

