SHELBY BAKER NAMED ONE OF IAOTP’S TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Shelby Baker at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, is proud to announce that Shelby Baker, Sales Specialist with Coldwell Banker Realty Navarre has been recognized by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) as one of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders for 2026 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and innovation in her field.Inclusion in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is a prestigious honor, awarded to only 50 professionals worldwide who exemplify courage, vision, and lasting impact in their fields. These honorees are chosen for their resilience, passion, and transformative contributions to society. Each will have a dedicated chapter in Volume 5 of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, set for release in 2026. Shelby Baker will receive this recognition at IAOTP's Award Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than a decade of experience in the real estate industry, Ms. Baker has established herself as a trusted expert in luxury new construction and residential sales. A results-driven leader, she currently serves as a Sales Specialist with Coldwell Banker Realty Navarre, where she brings extensive market knowledge and a highly personalized approach to every client relationship. Her ability to understand each client’s goals and tailor solutions accordingly allows her to guide buyers and sellers through complex transactions with transparency, confidence, and care.Before joining Coldwell Banker Realty Navarre, Ms. Baker worked as a Realtor with Southern Ventures Corporation and Whitworth Builders Realty, Inc., gaining valuable hands-on experience in both traditional residential sales and new construction. These roles strengthened her reputation as a knowledgeable and resourceful professional. She began her career at Holley by the Sea, Florida’s second-largest homeowners association, serving first as a youth co-director and later as an architectural supervisor. In this capacity, she developed a strong understanding of local construction regulations and zoning requirements, providing her with a distinct advantage when working with builders and developers. These early experiences ultimately inspired her to pursue a real estate license and specialize in new construction sales.Ms. Baker is actively engaged with the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors, the National Association of REALTORS, and the Women’s Council of REALTORS. She has held several leadership positions, including serving as the Navarre Area Director on the Board of Directors for the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors. She has also chaired the Professional Development Committee and the Navarre Tour of Homes, demonstrating her commitment to elevating industry standards and fostering professional growth. Her areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, luxury sales, client communication, business strategy, negotiation, construction processes, and zoning regulations.Prior to launching her real estate career, Ms. Baker studied Business Administration at Midwestern State University. She also earned a Child Development Associate credential, followed by a New Construction Agent Certification, further strengthening her professional foundation and specialization within the real estate industry.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Baker has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized nationally and internationally. She has received multiple accolades for her work, including Chapter Realtor of the Year honors from the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors. She has been featured in Emerald Coast Real Producers magazine last year and Marquis Who's Who. This year, she graced the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Last year, she was awarded IAOTP’s Top Real Estate Agent of the Year and the Empowered Woman of the Year Award. She will be honored for her recent selection to be featured in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication at the Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, December 2026Looking back, Ms. Baker attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and mentors she had along the way. When she is not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling. In the future, she hopes to inspire those entering the field.For more information, please visit: https://shelbybakersells.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

