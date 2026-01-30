Business Leaders Gather for 'Becoming The Better You: Becoming Unshakable' Event Addressing Bottleneck Challenges

Single-Day Working Experience Offers Small Business Owners Framework to Reclaim 30 Hours Weekly Through Delegation and Structural Systems

CEOs don't fail because they lack vision. They fail because they refuse to distribute ownership.” — Dr. Toby Potter

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small business owners generating annual revenue between $500,000 and $5 million will convene at the Hilton Garden Inn Dallas Allen for Becoming The Better You: Becoming Unshakable, a transformational business event designed to address the most common failure point in scaling operations: the CEO as organizational bottleneck.

"CEOs don't fail because they lack vision. They fail because they refuse to distribute ownership," said Dr. Toby Potter, founder of The Unshakable Investor. "The moment a founder realizes they are the bottleneck is the moment transformation becomes possible. This event gives leaders the infrastructure to stop putting out fires and start building something that lasts."

The event targets visionaries and dreamers who struggle with operational execution. Business leaders with clear goals but insufficient infrastructure to reach targets face a critical challenge. Growth stalls when founders cannot delegate responsibility, creating 60+ hour work weeks that prevent strategic thinking and opportunity capture.

Becoming Unshakable provides attendees with documented systems for transforming 60-hour work weeks into 30-hour work weeks through ownership transfer and task distribution. The first unit of the comprehensive 12-month roadmap addresses delegation frameworks that allow CEOs to transition from crisis management to strategic leadership.

The event aligns with the Becoming The Better You movement, founded by Brenda Ring Wood. BTBY operates on the principle that everyone deserves the chance to overcome obstacles. The organization focuses on transformation across four core pillars: health and wellness, financial wellness, emotional and spiritual growth, and service. Business growth and personal growth operate as interconnected forces rather than separate pursuits.

"When business owners become better versions of themselves, their businesses naturally follow," said Brenda Ring Wood, founder of Becoming The Better You. "This isn't about choosing between personal growth and business growth. They're the same work. Becoming Unshakable gives founders the framework to transform both at once."

Expert Panel Addresses Financial, Communication, and Leadership Disciplines

Dr. Toby Potter, known as The Unshakable Investor, brings expertise in financial discipline and capital strategy. Potter focuses on wealth protection and decision-making under pressure, ensuring growth does not compromise stability.

Randy Goodwin, actor and producer, examines identity and ownership as leadership foundations. Goodwin explores how founder self-perception shapes leadership effectiveness and organizational culture.

Dr. Ruben West addresses communication and presence as functional leadership tools. West teaches leaders how to sharpen communication delivery and demonstrate authority through intentional presence.

Anthony Michael Russo, national sports broadcaster and co-host of FOX College Football Noon Kickoff, provides event moderation with precision and rhythm. Todd Pultz addresses physical alignment and sustainable execution, reminding leaders that performance requires energy management and recovery protocols.

Brenda Ring Wood guides attendees through vision, responsibility, and execution using the BTBY framework. Ring Wood guides business owners through the practical realities of building sustainable operations.

Allen Serves as Central Hub for Expanding Business Community Tour

Allen, Texas serves as the inaugural location for a multi-city tour designed to build community among business owners committed to operational excellence. The metropolitan area location provides accessibility for surrounding regions.

The demand for structure, infrastructure, and execution frameworks continues to increase across small business sectors. Organizations no longer reward hustle without supporting systems. Becoming Unshakable delivers practical frameworks through community, connection, and implementable tools.

Registration remains open for the February 12, 2026 event at the Hilton Garden Inn Dallas Allen.

Tickets are available here.

About The Unshakable Investor

The Unshakable Investor is a leadership and business development platform founded by Dr. Toby Potter that installs operational systems for high-performing leaders to scale businesses, multiply assets, and master internal discipline. Potter combines expertise in behavioral psychology, business architecture, and strategic real estate investment to guide CEOs, entrepreneurs, and investors through sustainable growth frameworks.

Potter is the author of The Unshakable Self and creator of Empire OS, a comprehensive system blending spiritual wisdom, mental clarity, and operational discipline. With over 30 years of experience in private equity, real estate, and business leadership, Potter has managed millions in assets and guided companies through economic challenges.

The Unshakable Investor offers private coaching, real estate courses, speaking engagements, and the IGNITE Community for operators committed to mastering mental, spiritual, and physical domains. The annual Becoming Unshakable program concludes with an awards banquet recognizing top performers and measurable growth achievements, providing ongoing engagement for founders implementing structural changes. Potter co-authored Building Wealth, Building Legacy: The Entrepreneur's Guide with Kevin Harrington, delivering battle-tested strategies for protecting businesses, scaling with confidence, and building lasting legacy. For more information: theunshakableinvestor.com and booktobypotter.com

About BTBY

Becoming The Better You is a transformational movement offering live events, coaching, and programs rooted in four core pillars: health and wellness, financial wellness, emotional and spiritual growth, and service. Founded by Brenda Ring Wood, BTBY helps individuals overcome challenges and unlock potential through community, connection, and real-life tools for change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.