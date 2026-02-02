Martinsburg Injury Law Firm Bids Farewell to Retiring Attorney

Mark Jenkinson D. Michael Burke Lawrence M. Schultz Ronald M. Harman Logan G. Burke

Burke, Schultz, Harman & Jenkinson says goodbye to long-time attorney Mark Jenkinson and updates name to reflect transition in management and ownership

MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For nearly half a century, the law firm of Burke, Schultz, Harman & Jenkinson in Martinsburg has been representing the people of West Virginia who have been injured because of the negligence, incompetence, or intentional misconduct of others. The firm’s practice encompasses all types of motor vehicle accidents, trucking accidents, medical malpractice, premises liability, and more, with a focus on serious and catastrophic injuries.Effective January 1, Burke, Schultz, Harman & Jenkinson has become Burke, Schultz, Harman & Burke. This change reflects the retirement of longtime attorney Mark Jenkinson and recognizes the contribution of Logan Burke, who joined the firm in 2017 and has served as the firm’s managing attorney since 2020.Firm Commemorates Retiring Attorney Mark JenkinsonMark Jenkinson retired from active practice at the end of 2025. A practicing attorney since 1989, Mark joined the firm in 2002. For more than 20 years at the firm, Mark helped injury victims and their families throughout West Virginia with compassion, dedication, and skill. A successful litigator with many trial wins behind him, Mark was always prepared to achieve justice for his clients, whether that was negotiating a significant settlement or taking their case to trial.Mark Jenkinson earned his LL.B. law degree from the Law School at Cardiff University in Wales when it was known as University College, Cardiff. After completing a course of study at West Virginia University College of Law, he sat for the bar exams in West Virginia and Maryland, successfully passing the examinations in both jurisdictions. Representing clients in both state and federal courts, Mark was an active member of the legal community and participated in a number of state, local, and federal legal organizations. He was named a West Virginia Bar Foundation Fellow in 2016 in recognition of his service to his community and the legal profession.Outside of the office, Mark served as a tireless advocate for people with disabilities throughout West Virginia. He served as a member of the West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Council, the West Virginia Developmental Disabilities Council, and served for years as the President of the Board of Directors of The Potomac Center in Romney, West Virginia. Mark is also an accomplished wheelchair racquetball and tennis player, having competed internationally and across the United States.We appreciate the record of service, sharp legal analysis, and steadfast advocacy Mark provided to our firm, to his clients, and to the larger community in Martinsburg and beyond. More than that, we appreciate Mark’s friendship and unwavering support, personally and professionally. We extend our best wishes to him in his retirement and look forward to many years of continued camaraderie.New Name, Same Firm MissionWith the departure of Mark Jenkinson, effective January 1, 2026, the firm has reorganized as Burke Harman, PLLC, d/b/a Burke, Schultz, Harman & Burke. The new name includes the addition of Logan G. Burke alongside fellow lawyers D. Michael Burke, Lawrence M. Schultz, and Ronald M. Harman. The change in firm name reflects a transition in ownership and management, but does not reflect any loss in continuity or change in the services the firm provides. The people of Martinsburg and the Eastern Panhandle can continue to expect the same level of compassionate and zealous representation they have received for nearly 50 years, since D. Michael Burke began his legal career in 1979.

