CBYON Surpasses 4,500 Navigated Surgical Cases Across Spine, Cranial, and ENT Procedures

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBYON today announced a significant clinical milestone, surpassing 4,500 navigated surgical cases supported across spine, cranial, and ENT procedures. The milestone reflects continued adoption of the CBYON navigation platform in real-world operating rooms and underscores its role in supporting complex surgical workflows across multiple specialties.CBYON has been utilized across a broad range of procedures — from C1 to sacrum in spine, deformity correction, revision and MIS, as well as cranial navigation for biopsy, tumor, and shunt procedures.Unlike many navigation platforms, CBYON supports surgical accuracy without requiring additional intraoperative radiation, leveraging preoperative imaging, advanced surface-based algorithms, and streamlined intraoperative workflows. This approach enables precise navigation while reducing reliance on radiation-based imaging during the procedure.“This milestone represents trust built over time,” said Brian Moore, CEO of CBYON. “Reaching 4,500 cases is not just about volume—it reflects consistency, reliability, and performance in real operating environments.”Each of these cases has been supported in collaboration with META Dynamic , a specialized navigation support organization offering 24/7/365 trained clinical coverage. META Dynamic applies standardized workflows across multiple navigation technologies to support consistent execution in operating rooms nationwide.The partnership between CBYON and META Dynamic reinforces a shared emphasis on execution in real clinical settings. Advanced navigation technology alone is not sufficient; successful adoption depends on reliable support, repeatable workflows, and experienced operating room personnel.As hospitals and surgeons manage increasing procedural complexity and expanding technology adoption, CBYON continues to focus on delivering dependable navigation solutions supported by strong clinical partnerships. With growing adoption across institutions and specialties, CBYON is expanding its footprint while investing in future capabilities designed to support evolving surgical needs.CBYON is focused on delivering accurate and reliable surgical navigation through continuous innovation—designed to reduce radiation exposure, simplify workflows, lower costs, and improve operating room efficiency.About CBYONCBYON (pronounced “see-be-yon”) develops image-guided surgical navigation solutions designed to support spine, cranial, and ENT procedures. The CBYON Eclipse platform emphasizes clinical reliability, workflow efficiency, and scalable adoption across surgical specialties. Focused on democratizing surgical navigation, CBYON delivers advanced technology through practical, surgeon-focused workflows while enabling meaningful capital and operational savings for hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. With one of the deepest technology stacks in the space, CBYON continues to invest in capabilities that expand access to navigation and support the evolving needs of modern surgical environments.For more information, visit:About META DynamicMETA Dynamic is a navigation support services company providing standardized, technology-agnostic clinical support for image-guided surgical systems. Through its Guided Protocol Support (GPS™) framework, META Dynamic helps hospitals streamline navigation workflows across surgeons, facilities, and platforms—reducing variability, complexity, and operational inefficiencies. As the only nationwide provider focused exclusively on standardized navigation support, META Dynamic has supported more than 65,000 surgical cases to date, partnering with hospitals and technology providers to ensure consistent execution and reliable performance in the operating room.For more information, visit:

