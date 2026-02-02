SRC Partners with Click-Ins for AI-Powered Vehicle Inspection Technology

AI-powered visual intelligence platform enables pixel-level damage detection using just a smartphone camera

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SRC Partners with Click-Ins to Revolutionize Vehicle Inspections with AI-Powered Visual IntelligenceIntegration of Click-Ins' Advanced AI Technology Enhances SRC's Premier Surface Refinishing Services with Unprecedented Accuracy and EfficiencySurface Refinishing Company (SRC), a TrueDNA company, the world's premier surface refinishing specialist for automotive detailing services , today announced a strategic integration with Click-Ins, the global leader in AI-driven vehicle inspections . This partnership brings Click-Ins' cutting-edge visual intelligence platform to SRC's comprehensive suite of services, enabling unprecedented precision and efficiency in vehicle condition assessment.The integration of Click-Ins' visual intelligence platform into SRC's operations represents a significant advancement in the automotive detailing and surface refinishing industry. Click-Ins' platform, developed over a decade of focused research, combines artificial intelligence with synthetic data, photogrammetry, 3D modeling, and computer vision to deliver pixel level damage detection with detailed visualizations/classifications/measurements - all from a standard smartphone camera."We're thrilled to bring Click-Ins' proven technology to our operations as they execute their global rollout across more than 80 countries," said Jim Neuman, CEO of Surface Refinishing Company. "What sets Click-Ins apart is their ability to create a digital thumbprint of every vehicle at the pixel level - capturing every detail with precision - all without requiring any special equipment. This means our technicians can document vehicle conditions using just a smartphone, providing our clients with forensic-level accuracy and complete transparency. It's a perfect match for SRC's commitment to excellence and innovation in surface refinishing.""We're excited to partner with SRC to bring our visual intelligence technology to their impressive network of automotive detailing and surface refinishing operations," said Josh Parsons, CEO of Click-Ins. "SRC's commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to transform vehicle inspections through AI. Together, we're setting a new standard for accuracy, efficiency, and transparency in the industry. This partnership demonstrates how cutting-edge technology can enhance traditional services to deliver exceptional value to customers."Key Benefits of the IntegrationThe Click-Ins platform integration provides SRC clients with several transformative advantages:Comprehensive Damage Detection: The AI technology identifies and classifies 11 types of vehicle damage across more than 150 different car parts and 19 body styles, regardless of make or model. This includes scratches, dents, cracks, paint peel, rust, hail damage, broken lights, and detached panels.Instant, Detailed Reports: Complete condition reports with precise damage measurements and visualizations are delivered while the technician is next to the car, keeping them fully in the loop.Zero Hardware Required: The entire inspection process works seamlessly through any smartphone, with no special equipment, apps, or stationary setup needed. The technology integrates directly into SRC's existing systems.Enhanced Transparency: The DamagePrint(TM) technology creates unique digital signatures for each damage instance, providing irrefutable documentation for before-and-after comparisons and ensuring complete accountability.Fleet Management Excellence: For commercial clients managing vehicle fleets, the integration enables systematic tracking of vehicle conditions, maintenance needs, and service history with unprecedented accuracy.Click-Ins is the global leader in AI-driven vehicle inspections, utilizing visual intelligence to redefine traditional vehicle inspection processes. Founded in Israel with U.S. headquarters in Overland Park, Kansas, Click-Ins combines artificial intelligence with synthetic data and advanced technologies to deliver detailed, easy-to-understand visualizations of vehicle damage directly from mobile devices. The company's technology enables businesses across the automotive industry to conduct reliable inspections anywhere and at any time, with zero hardware required. Visit www.click-ins.com Surface Refinishing Company (SRC) is the world's premier surface refinishing specialist, providing professional power washing and automotive detailing services to residential, commercial, and fleet clients. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, SRC offers comprehensive solutions including automotive detailing for all vehicle types (automobiles, boats, RVs, aviation, commercial vehicles), as well as residential and commercial property services including power washing, concrete cleaning, roof washing, window cleaning, deck washing, and specialized cleaning services. SRC is committed to eco-friendly practices, utilizing biodegradable products and advanced water capture technology. The company's innovative SRC app provides clients with on-demand booking, fleet management, geo-location tracking, and real-time analytics. SRC is fully insured and offers 24/7 availability to meet client needs. For more information, visit www.srcdetail.com or call (480) 992-2222.

