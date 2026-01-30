Registration to Open February 6 for Boston Parks Summer Sports Centers and Golf Lessons
The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce registration will open on February 6 at 12:00 p.m. for the 2026 Summer Sports Centers at East Boston Memorial Stadium in East Boston, Garvey Playground in Dorchester, Hunt-Almont Park in Mattapan, Marcella Playground in Roxbury, Ronan Park in Dorchester, and White Stadium at Franklin Park Playstead as well as Junior Golf Lessons at George Wright Municipal Golf Course. Registration for Spring First Tee Golf Lessons opens on February 23 at 12:00 p.m.
Sports Centers - Registration opens February 6 at 12:00 p.m.
Each location offers instruction in several popular sports from July 6 through August 21. All Summer Sports Centers are offered free of charge to Boston residents and open to children ages 7 to 13. Parents may register their children for just one week or the entire summer. For more information or to register online, please visit boston.gov/park-sports.
East Boston Sports Center
East Boston Memorial Park
143 Porter Street, East Boston
Garvey Park Sports Center
Garvey Playground
340 Neponset Avenue, Dorchester
Hunt-Almont Sports Center
Hunt-Almont Park
40 Almont Street, Mattapan
Marcella Park Sports Center
Marcella Playground
260 Highland Street, Roxbury
Ronan Park Sports Center
Ronan Park
92 Mt Ida Road, Dorchester
White Stadium Sports Center
Franklin Park Playstead
450 Walnut Ave, Franklin Park
Please note that lunch will be provided and participants must provide their own transportation. Pre-registration is required for both groups and individuals.
Junior Golf Lessons - Registration opens February 6 at 12:00 p.m.
George Wright Golf Course, Hyde Park
The Junior Golf Daily Lessons program, designed for beginners, provides basic instruction in the fundamentals of golf, taught by professionals at George Wright Golf Course in Hyde Park. Equipment is provided and pre-registration is required for each week. Lessons take place Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Each Tuesday registration is for all 3 days of the week. Ages 7-14. The program is free for Boston residents.
First Tee Spring Golf Lessons - Registration opens February 23 at 12:00 p.m.
William Devine Golf Course, Franklin Park
In partnership with the Massachusetts Golf Association (MGA) and the John D. Mineck Foundation, Boston Parks and Recreation will offer young people (ages 7 to 17) an opportunity to learn the elements of golf in the First Tee of Massachusetts junior golf program at the William Devine Golf Course in Franklin Park. Taught by PGA professionals, the sessions will run Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (for 7 to 11-year-olds) and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (for 12 to 17-year-olds). The program is free for Boston residents.
For more information, visit boston.gov/parks-sports or email parks@boston.gov. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, visit Boston.gov/Parks, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and now Bluesky.
