Pelotero Partners with The Alliance Fastpitch, Launches Softball’s First Player Intelligence Powered ‘Hit Club’

Softball standouts Baylee Klingler and Rachel Folden sign on as inaugural mentors, bringing personalized development and mentorship to Alliance athletes

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pelotero , the category-defining Player Intelligence platform that uses expertise, data, and AI to hyper-personalize athlete development, today announced a strategic partnership with The Alliance Fastpitch , one of the leading national organizations in fastpitch softball.As part of the partnership, Pelotero and Alliance are launching the Alliance Hit Club powered by Pelotero - the first Hit Club in softball powered by Player Intelligence and pro-to-youth player mentorship. The Hit Club program gives Alliance athletes access to high-level mentors who use Pelotero’s platform to deliver personalized, data-driven remote development at scale.While softball has seen a rapid embrace of video, sensors, and performance data, combining these inputs to create a cohesive understanding of individual athletes remains a challenge. The Alliance Hit Club addresses this problem by pairing expert mentorship with Pelotero’s intelligence layer, which analyzes mechanics, power, and in-game performance to generate hyper-personalized training programs.“Connecting fastpitch players of all stages, from the youth to college to pro, has been at the forefront of the Alliance Fastpitch mission,” said Jami Lobpries, CEO of The Alliance Fastpitch. “The Alliance Hit Club gives our youth athletes direct access to the sharpest hitting minds in our game and provides our elite hitters with a fundamentally better model - combining elite mentorship with a platform that actually understands how players move and develop.”Professional player Baylee Klingler and current Mets MiLB coach Rachel Folden will lead the inaugural season as the first Hit Club mentors. Each program will feature weekly live virtual sessions tailored towards their specific hitting style and points of the season. Between sessions, athletes will complete individualized training inside the Pelotero platform, with accountability, progress tracking, and continuous feedback built into the experience.“The future of softball development is going to be about bringing all of these data sources together to create purpose and intent in each training session,” said Bobby Tewksbary, Co-Founder of Pelotero. “By combining world-class mentorship with Player Intelligence, we’re delivering an extraordinary player experience.The Alliance Hit Club is a blueprint for how the next generation of athlete development will be delivered.”The Alliance Hit Club powered by Pelotero will run seasonal programs in the fall, winter, and spring, with limited enrollment per mentor to preserve quality and personalization. Registration for the inaugural spring cohort is now live - athletes can sign up here to reserve a spot on the waiting list.About The Alliance FastpitchThe Alliance Fastpitch is a national league system for amateur fastpitch softball. Founded in 2020, the Alliance Fastpitch offers a clear pathway to play through our regional leagues and National Championships. Alliance Fastpitch competition provides equal opportunities to teams through League Play with a unified scoring system, Cup Series, League Championships and National Championships.The Alliance Fastpitch was founded by a collaborative effort to change the status quo of youth softball, with a vision to work together and put the female athlete at the forefront of decision-making.About PeloteroPelotero is the first player intelligence platform to leverage expertise, data, and AI to align players, parents, and coaches around a hyper personalized development experience. Its platform provides personalized analysis, instruction and development plans to support baseball and softball players in their mission to realize their full potential. More information can be found at www.pelotero.com

