Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Franklin County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Jennifer Hathorn, who died on January 28, 2026 following a motor vehicle incident involving an off-duty New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) officer on January 27, 2026 on State Route 11 in Chateaugay, Franklin County.

Shortly before 11:20 p.m. on January 27, an off-duty DOCCS officer was driving on State Route 11 in Chateaugay when he apparently lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway. Ms. Hathorn was a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

The New York State Police (NYSP) responded to the scene and ultimately arrested the off-duty officer. The officer was charged with Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree (a class D felony) and two counts of misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated (DWI). The officer was arraigned in Malone Town Court on January 28, 2026. The court released him on his own recognizance, with a return date of April 28, 2026. The OSI was notified of this incident after the officer was arraigned.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.