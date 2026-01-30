BarkerGilmore Named to Hunt Scanlon’s Legal Recruiting Power 100

Recognition Highlights Leadership in Legal Executive Search and In-House Legal Recruiting

PITTSFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BarkerGilmore, a retained executive search firm dedicated exclusively to in-house legal and compliance leadership, has been named to Hunt Scanlon’s Legal Recruiting Power 100, a distinction recognizing the most influential legal executive search firms in North America.

Curated annually by Hunt Scanlon Media, the Legal Recruiting Power 100 identifies firms that demonstrate sustained impact in legal executive search, strong client outcomes, and deep specialization within the legal and compliance talent market. Inclusion reflects BarkerGilmore’s long-standing focus on placing senior in-house leaders who combine legal expertise with business judgment, executive presence, and credibility at the board level.

BarkerGilmore advises organizations across industries on critical leadership hires, including General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officers, and senior in-house legal executives. As trusted executive legal recruiters, the firm partners with boards, CEOs, and CHROs navigating complex regulatory environments, governance expectations, and enterprise risk.

“Recognition by Hunt Scanlon underscores the importance of specialization in legal and compliance recruiting,” said John Gilmore, Managing Partner of BarkerGilmore. “Organizations require more than transactional recruiting. Leadership roles demand rigorous assessment, industry context, and long-term alignment with business strategy.”

A Specialized Approach to In-House Legal and Compliance Leadership

Unlike broad recruiting platforms, BarkerGilmore operates as a dedicated in-house executive search firm serving legal and compliance functions exclusively. The firm is frequently engaged as general counsel recruiters for Fortune 1000, private equity-backed, and highly regulated organizations.

Each search is supported by structured leadership evaluation, including Hogan-certified assessments, and informed by more than four decades of relationship-building within the in-house legal community.

Former Fortune 500 General Counsel and CCOs Serving as Senior Advisors and Coaches

BarkerGilmore’s senior advisors are former Fortune 500 General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officers who now serve as confidential advisors and executive coaches to in-house legal and compliance leaders.

Drawing on direct experience operating at the board and enterprise level, BarkerGilmore’s advisors support newly appointed and sitting General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officers, and succession candidates navigating complex leadership, governance, and organizational challenges. These engagements are distinct from search and reflect BarkerGilmore’s commitment to long-term leadership effectiveness—not transactional recruiting.

Recognition Reflects Market Demand for Specialized Legal Search

As regulatory complexity, enforcement activity, and board oversight continue to increase, demand for experienced in-house legal and compliance leadership has accelerated. Organizations increasingly rely on specialized legal executive search firms with proven credibility in identifying leaders capable of operating as strategic partners to the business.

The full Legal Recruiting Power 100 list is published by Hunt Scanlon Media and features firms shaping leadership outcomes across the global legal market.

________________________________________

About BarkerGilmore

BarkerGilmore is a retained executive search firm focused exclusively on in-house legal and compliance leadership. The firm partners with organizations to recruit General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officers, and senior legal executives who bring judgment, gravitas, and business acumen to complex environments. BarkerGilmore also serves as a trusted advisor to legal leaders through confidential coaching and leadership development services.

