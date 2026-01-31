Key Housing Expands into Washington, DC and Names 'View 14' as February’s Featured Corporate Housing Listing

Key Housing announces expansion into Washington, DC, offering corporate housing. The company has identified 'View 14' as its February Featured Listing.

Washington, DC is a high-demand market for corporate housing.” — Bob Lee

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Housing, a leading provider of corporate housing and furnished short-term rentals in California, Oregon, and Washington, DC, at https://www.keyhousing.com/ , is proud to announce its expansion into Washington, DC. The Washington DC market is ideal for the company's offerings of corporate housing to busy business travelers seeking a 'home away from home' on extended stays. To mark this expansion, Key Housing has selected ""View 14" as its featured Washington, DC listing for February.“Washington, DC is a high-demand market for corporate housing,” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. “DC attracts corporate types who stay longer and work on projects that are so complex, time is measured in months if not years. They need short term housing that is more a 'home away from home' than a sterile hotel or funky rental through a vacation service. View 14 delivers the perfect experience for busy corporate types.”Persons who want to learn more can visit the newly updated listing at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/view-14/ or learn more about Washington DC inventory at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/washington-dc/ . In each case, interested persons are encouraged to reach out for a one-on-one consultation on their rental needs. The company specializes in hard-to-find short term and corporate housing in California, Oregon, and now Washington, DC.Located at 2303 14th Street NW in the heart of Washington's vibrant 14th Street Corridor, View 14 was chosen for its combination of location, livability, and amenities. The property reflects what short-term stays mean: a kitchen one can cook in, a bed that feels like home, and amenities like a good-looking floorplan and exercise equipment. This is the high end minimum that a corporate traveler wants when the stay is more than three to four days. No one wants the short term experience of a hotel, which really feels like a very, very long time.Here is background. DC is a popular target for business travel. The reason is simple: the city combines government, advocacy, and private enterprise. Some businesspeople come to lobby the federal government. Some come to lobby the lobbyists. And some come to deal with the metro area's vibrant private economy. View 14’s location places residents within walking distance of Adams Morgan ( https://washington.org/dc-neighborhoods/adams-morgan ) and Dupont Circle ( https://www.dupontcirclemainstreets.org/ ). The neighborhood offers fine dining, boutique shopping, and many options for after-work entertainment. It is also centrally located. It is close to DC's downtown and government offices. This balance attracts consultants, diplomats, federal contractors, and corporate teams who do not live in DC but need an extended stay experience.ABOUT KEY HOUSINGBased in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. ( https://www.keyhousing.com/ ) specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today.

