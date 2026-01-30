Techbridge Girls Launches North Carolina Hub in Research Triangle Park to Expand Access to STEM Learning

Research Triangle Foundation of North Carolina Research Triangle Foundation of North Carolina Techbridge Girls North Carolina Hub

Techbridge Girls announces its new North Carolina Hub, growing national impact and STEM opportunities for girls and gender-expansive youth.

This new hub represents both growth and possibility.” — Savita Raj, CEO of Techbridge Girls

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techbridge Girls (TBG) is proud to announce the launch of its new North Carolina Hub, marking an important milestone in the organization’s continued national growth and deepened commitment to expanding high-quality STEM learning opportunities for girls and gender-expansive youth.The new hub is located in Research Triangle Park, one of the country’s most dynamic innovation ecosystems and a national center for research, education, and technology. This location places Techbridge Girls at the heart of a region known for collaboration across schools, universities, nonprofits, and industry, creating powerful opportunities to deepen partnerships and scale impact throughout North Carolina and the surrounding region.“This new hub represents both growth and possibility,” said Savita Raj, CEO of Techbridge Girls. “North Carolina is home to vibrant communities, strong education partners, and a shared commitment to innovation. Having a physical presence allows us to build deeper relationships and better support educators and youth as they explore and persist in STEM.”The office space is made possible through a temporary residency provided by the Research Triangle Foundation of North Carolina, which supports mission-driven organizations advancing innovation, education, and community impact across the region. Techbridge Girls is honored to be part of this foundation period and grateful for the Foundation’s investment in organizations working to expand opportunity and equity in STEM.Carolyn Coia, Vice President of Real Estate for the Research Triangle Foundation of North Carolina, added, “We’re so proud to offer a home to Techbridge Girls’ incredible and important work, now for North Carolina’s leaders, educators, and the young people who are shaping the future. RTP is built to foster innovation and growth across our community for today, tomorrow, and the future of North Carolina.”The North Carolina Hub will strengthen Techbridge Girls’ ability to collaborate with schools, afterschool programs, and local organizations, while also providing a welcoming space for convenings, training, and community-centered STEM learning. The expansion reflects TBG’s long-term strategy to scale impact while remaining rooted in local context and community voice.With this new hub, Techbridge Girls continues to build on 25 years of experience designing joyful, rigorous STEM programming that centers belonging, curiosity, and real-world problem solving, ensuring more young people have access to safe, supportive spaces to explore their interests and imagine themselves in STEM futures.Techbridge Girls looks forward to growing alongside North Carolina partners and communities in the years to come.About Techbridge GirlsTechbridge Girls (TBG) is a national nonprofit on a mission to transform STEM education so that all girls—especially Black, Latina, Indigenous, and gender-expansive youth—can see themselves as leaders, innovators, and change agents in STEM.Now celebrating 25 years of impact, TBG designs joyful, rigorous, and culturally relevant programs that equip educators and ignite girls’ confidence and brilliance. With a systemic approach that reaches across classrooms, communities, and institutions, Techbridge Girls is not just expanding opportunity—we’re rewriting the STEM narrative for the next 25 years and beyond.Learn more at www.techbridgegirls.org Media Contact:Jennifer Stancil, Chief Development Officerjstancil@techbridgegirls.orgAbout the Research Triangle Foundation of North CarolinaThe Research Triangle Foundation of North Carolina is a nonprofit organization that owns and manages Research Triangle Park (RTP), one of the largest and most successful research parks in the world. Founded in 1959, the Foundation advances the Park’s mission to foster innovation, economic development, and collaboration across education, industry, and community. Through strategic partnerships and mission-aligned initiatives, the Research Triangle Foundation supports organizations working to create inclusive growth and positive impact across North Carolina and beyond.

