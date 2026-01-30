AMERICAN SWISS FOUNDATION HOSTS NEW YEAR'S CELEBRATION DINNER IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 22, 2026, the American Swiss Foundation (ASF) hosted a New Year’s Celebration Dinner in Washington, D.C., bringing together 70 alumni, leaders, and friends from across Switzerland and the United States. Eight members of the ASF Board of Directors were in attendance, along with twenty alumni of the Young Leaders Conference and two members of the U.S. Advisory Council.The evening opened with introductory remarks from Robert J. Giuffra, Jr. (Young Leader 1996), Chair of the American Swiss Foundation and Co-Chair of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. Reflecting on ASF’s long-standing mission, Mr. Giuffra noted, “ASF continues to strengthen one of the world’s most important bilateral relationships by bringing together leaders who understand the lasting impact of person-to-person diplomacy. Since our founding in 1945 and the establishment of the Young Leaders Conference in 1990, our alumni network has grown to more than 1,600 leaders who shape the future of our two countries.”Welcome remarks followed from Abby Spencer Moffat, Member of the ASF U.S. Advisory Council and President and CEO of the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation. Ms. Moffat emphasized the foundations that make ASF’s mission possible, sharing, “Tonight is a reminder of how personal relationships drive impact. Our community is strong because we invest in each other, and in the enduring partnership between our two nations.”Mr. Giuffra moderated A Conversation with ASF Leaders & Friends, featuring reflections from voices across the ASF network on the Foundation’s growing transatlantic footprint and its priorities for the year ahead. During the discussion, John Tuttle (Young Leader, 2011), ASF Treasurer, highlighted the organization’s momentum, saying, “ASF is entering a new era of impact—expanding our programs, strengthening our network, and building the financial foundation needed for the decades ahead.”The evening concluded with a closing toast from Diana Davis Spencer, Chair of the ASF U.S. Advisory Council and Executive Chairman of the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation. Mrs. Davis Spencer reflected on her family’s legacy, sharing, “My father, Ambassador Shelby Cullom Davis, taught me that the strength of the U.S.–Swiss relationship has always come from people—leaders who show up, stay engaged, and build trust over time. Tonight reflects that same spirit of friendship and dedication.”***About the American Swiss FoundationFounded in 1945 in response to World War II, the Foundation’s mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders. Towards the end of the 20th century, two former U.S. Ambassadors to Switzerland, Shelby Cullom Davis and Faith Whittlesey, ushered in a new era for the small organization. They ultimately transformed the Foundation from an organization that was primarily social to one that focused on nurturing and investing in the next generation of leaders in both countries.In 1975, Ambassador Davis assumed an active leadership role with the Foundation. He served as chairman and president until 1989, and as honorary chairman until his passing in 1994. In 1989, Ambassador Whittlesey became chairman and president of the Foundation and launched the organization’s flagship program, the Young Leaders Conference.Today, Alumni of the past 35 conferences now number more than 1,600 leaders who shape the futures of the two countries, including members of U.S. Congress and Swiss parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and business executives, media professionals, and public policy experts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.