How BitGo’s Federal Trust-Bank Status Supports Guaranty Escrow’s Crypto Real Estate Escrows

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Dec. 13, 2025 the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) approved the conversion of BitGo’s subsidiary, BitGo Trust Company, Inc., to BitGo Bank & Trust, N.A., placing its custody and trust activities under a single federal supervisory framework.“The establishment of a federally supervised trust bank represents a significant regulatory development for BitGo’s institutional digital asset custody,” said Matthew Bond , Crypto Escrow Specialist at Guaranty Escrow. “For our clients, this supports greater confidence in how crypto assets are safeguarded and integrated into traditional escrow and settlement processes.”How BitGo’s federal trust status helps Guaranty Escrow customers• Stronger regulatory oversight: Federal trust-bank supervision provides a consistent governance and examination framework for custody and trust activities, reinforcing the reliability of the institutional custody providers that Guaranty Escrow relies upon.• Nationwide operational clarity: Operating under a federal supervisory regime can simplify coordination across jurisdictions for certain custody and trust services, supporting the execution of crypto-funded real estate closings nationwide.• Institutional participation: Federal oversight helps banks, title companies, and high-net-worth investors more readily integrate digital assets into established settlement and escrow workflows.Verified client milestone underscores readinessGuaranty Escrow recently closed a verified $3.55 million crypto real estate escrow that was funded 100% with digital assets, demonstrating that large, complex closings can be completed with institutional custody, neutral escrow instructions, and standard settlement safeguards in place. That real-world example illustrates how the combination of licensed escrow procedures and regulated custody infrastructure works in practice.About Guaranty Escrow’s servicesGuaranty Escrow has provided professionally managed cryptocurrency escrow services since 2017, pairing licensed escrow neutrality with institutional custody partners to protect buyers and sellers during token-funded real-estate closings. For more information about crypto escrows for real estate, visit Guaranty Escrow’s digital currency real-estate escrows page.Media contact:Evan LamontGuaranty Escrow(562) 537-6936About BitGoBitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, a federally chartered digital asset bank. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide.

