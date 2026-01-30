WVDEP responding to transformer oil spill in Wyoming County

Page Content

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is responding to a transformer oil spill at an Appalachian Power substation in the Clear Fork area of Wyoming County.





A transformer at the facility was observed leaking oil that escaped the concrete containment pad and entered Reedy Branch of Clear Fork. WVDEP received a spill report shortly after 8 a.m. Friday and immediately dispatched inspection staff to the site. While initial responses captured most of the material, some of the oil has migrated beyond containment and into a nearby stream.





Remedial actions are ongoing.





Appalachian Power has environmental contractors onsite conducting cleanup operations, including the use of vacuum equipment, additional containment structures, and absorbent materials to recover the oil. The transformer is listed as containing approximately 14,000 gallons of oil, and the containment pad is designed to hold more than 15,000 gallons.





The WVDEP has dispatched its Homeland Security Emergency Response personnel with additional equipment to assist.





The West Virginia Department of Health received notification of the spill and has made additional notifications to public water systems further downstream.





WVDEP inspection staff are currently investigating the spill and assessing impacts and will remain onsite to oversee cleanup activities. ​