Sargent Tucker Releases New Single 'U … Can’t Text Love Away' Ahead of Upcoming Album

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Released under the stamp of Anada Records, LLC, singer songwriter and multi instrumentalist Sargent Tucker, known professionally as ST, has released his new single “U … Can’t Text Love Away” (Radio Mix) . The song is the first single from his forthcoming full length album, You’re The One For Me, scheduled for release in summer 2026. The album reflects Tucker’s personal journey and lifelong dedication to R&B music.Known for emotional depth, authenticity, and musical sophistication, Sargent Tucker continues to establish himself as a compelling voice in contemporary R&B. His smooth and soulful vocal delivery, paired with rich live instrumentation, creates music that emphasizes genuine feeling and human connection.“U … Can’t Text Love Away” draws inspiration from modern communication and the widespread use of cell phones and social media. Tucker explores how digital interaction often replaces the warmth, nuance, and emotional presence found in face to face conversations. While technology allows instant connection, the song highlights what can be lost when human expression is reduced to screens and text.True to his artistic vision, Tucker recorded the track using live musicians and real instruments, including drums, bass guitar, keyboards, and lead and rhythm guitars. This approach creates a warm, organic sound that builds toward a soulful guitar solo. The result is an upbeat, radio friendly soul record with a hypnotic backbeat and memorable lyrics that reflect his signature style.Sargent Tucker’s commitment to his craft has earned him significant recognition. He was a finalist for the SoulTracks Readers’ Choice Awards Male Vocalist of the Year in 2025. His cover of the late Al Jarreau’s classic “We’re In This Love Together” reached number one on the U.S. Urban Influencer Chart in November 2025 and was named SoulTracks Song of the Month in July 2025. His single “No One Can Replace You” (Remix) reached number one in the United States in 2025, while “I’m In Need (For Your Touch)” reached number one on London Music Radio (LMR) in the United Kingdom in June 2023. Additionally, his song “The Presence of You” was voted number four on the UK Soulwalking Top 20 Soul Tracks of 2025 and was featured in SoundCloud’s Discovery series “Soulful Morning.”Certified Diamond Award winning producer Kevin Beamish, who previously worked with Tucker, recently reaffirmed his belief in the artist, encouraging him to continue creating authentic R&B music as the genre experiences renewed interest.Born in New Orleans and musically rooted in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sargent Tucker brings a broad range of influences to his work. He is a multi talented artist whose dedication extends beyond music. After the passing of his mother, Tucker honored a promise to her by graduating with honors from the University of California Davis, reflecting his perseverance and character.Tucker continues to receive support from major music publications and has charted on both U.S. and international radio stations. He was selected by the University of California Davis Chancellor’s Office Entertainment Department and featured as a musical alumni in UC Davis Magazine in 2023. His song “I Am Happy” was chosen as the theme for the I Am Happy Project, reinforcing his commitment to positive and uplifting music.“U … Can’t Text Love Away” (Radio Mix) is exclusively available at AnadaRecords.com and on the official artist website at sargenttucker.com . The single is also available for download through all major digital distributors.Sargent Tucker is currently recording new music with his band and preparing to bring his sound to live audiences. His upcoming album, You’re The One For Me, is set for release in summer 2026.For more information, visit: https://sargenttucker.com/ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7tVJSFAsxJlaMSaIqlfaeY Twitter: https://twitter.com/SargentTucker Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sargenttucker/ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/sargent-tucker

