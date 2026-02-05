Zion Health Launches Ultimate Renew Multi Mushroom Hydration Serum for Deep, Radiant Skin Renewal

Zion Health Ultimate Renew Multi Mushroom Hydration Serum, 2 fl. oz / 60 ml. Ingredient highlights of Zion Health Ultimate Renew Multi Mushroom Hydration Serum.

Zion Health introduces Ultimate Renew Multi Mushroom Hydration Serum, a lightweight, plant-powered facial serum designed to deliver deep hydration.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health Inc ., a wellness brand known for its earth-derived, skin-conscious formulations, announces the launch of Ultimate Renew Multi Mushroom Hydration Serum , a 2 fl. oz / 60 ml serum crafted to nourish, brighten, and protect the skin using advanced botanical ingredients.Formulated with snow mushroom extract, a natural ingredient similar to hyaluronic acid, the serum helps lock in moisture while improving elasticity and skin plumpness. Brightening vitamin C and age-defying peptides work together to support collagen production and reduce the appearance of fine lines, while antioxidant-rich botanicals such as dragon fruit and pomegranate help shield skin from daily environmental stressors.Designed for daily use, Ultimate Renew absorbs quickly without heaviness, leaving skin hydrated, balanced, and visibly refreshed.Key Benefits of Ultimate Renew Multi Mushroom Hydration Serum:● Deep Hydration: Snow mushroom and sodium hyaluronate help retain moisture and improve skin elasticity.● Brightening & Renewal: Vitamin C and dragon fruit support even tone and natural radiance.● Firming Support: Multi-peptides help smooth and firm the skin by supporting collagen production.● Antioxidant Protection: Pomegranate and botanical extracts help defend against environmental stressors.● Skin-Balancing Formula: Ionic clay minerals gently detoxify while supporting healthy skin balance.Clean & Conscious Formulation:● Sulfate-Free: Gentle on your skin, free of harsh chemicals.● Paraben-Free: No artificial preservatives, suitable for sensitive skin.● Gluten-Free: Suitable for those with gluten sensitivities.● Vegan & Cruelty-Free: Free from animal testing and animal-derived ingredients.Ingredient Features:● Ionic Clay Minerals: Gently exfoliate, detoxify pores, and support oil balance.● Snow Mushroom (Tremella fuciformis): Deep hydration, improved elasticity, enhanced skin plumpness.● Hyaluronic Acid: Helps attract and retain moisture to keep skin hydrated, smooth, and supple.● Dragon Fruit: Rich in antioxidants and vitamin C to brighten and soothe.● Pomegranate Extract: Supports hydration and collagen production for firmer-looking skin.● Multi-Peptides: Help smooth fine lines and support skin structure.● Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate): Brightens, evens tone, and protects against free radicals.How to Use:Apply 3–4 drops to clean, dry skin morning and night. Gently massage in circular motions until fully absorbed. Follow with moisturizer.Full Ingredient List:Aqua (Purified Water), Hylocereus Undatus (Dragon Fruit) Powder, Sodium Hyaluronate, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Extract, Sodium PCA, Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Extract, Palmitoyl Peptide Blend, Natural Mushroom Peptide, Tremella Fuciformis (Snow Mushroom) Extract, 1,2-Hexanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate (Vitamin C), Clay Minerals (Ionic).About Zion Health Inc.Zion Health Inc. is a leading wellness brand dedicated to creating affordable, clay-based personal care products that purify, heal, and protect the skin using safe, non-toxic ingredients sourced from the Earth. Harnessing the power of ionic clay minerals and botanicals, Zion Health delivers clean, effective solutions for everyday skincare.For more information or to purchase Ultimate Renew Multi Mushroom Hydration Serum, visit Zion Health’s website For Media Inquiries, Contact:

