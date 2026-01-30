WTO revamps data portal with new catalogue of WTO datasets

The new catalogue features a simple, user-friendly interface that allows quick access to WTO trade data and better support for trade policymaking by WTO members. The revamped Data Portal supports the Secretariat's 2030 Strategy, particularly its commitment to enhancing information services through improved collection and dissemination of data, and access to knowledge.

On the portal's main page, datasets can be searched by topic. For example, a "Trade in Goods" tab allows access to information related to goods trade under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT). Topics that cut across several areas are grouped under "Cross-cutting Issues". A search bar is also available for entering keywords.

The Catalogue can also be explored through thematic categories, such as schedules of members' commitments; members' notifications of trade measures; and "product classification", which covers the codes of the Harmonized System used to classify goods in WTO agreements, such as the Agreement on Trade in Civil Aircraft or the Information Technology Agreement. Search results can be sorted by relevance (i.e. a score that ranks datasets based on how well the metadata matches the search terms), dataset, or latest modification date. The data is made available in various formats.

Each dataset entry includes a brief description of its contents and key data elements. A "Resources" section provides the link to the source of the data. In the example above, the first three resources are from the same data portal, while the last three are from other sources.

Additional metadata is provided under an "Additional information" section to help users better understand the dataset's structure and context.

The WTO Data Portal can be accessed here.