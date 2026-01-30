Bobcat check-in offered in Grangeville on Feb. 21

Attention Trappers! A bobcat check-in will be held at Rae Bros. Sporting Goods, 247 E. Main Street in Grangeville on Saturday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each trapper will be charged a $1.75 administration fee and $3 per pelt.

Contact the regional office (208) 799-5010 for more information.