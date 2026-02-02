Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders: Six $1,500 Scholarships Available for High School Seniors Across the Midwest

High School Seniors from Kansas and Missouri have a chance to earn the scholarship

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Six high school seniors will each earn a scholarship valued at $1,500 through the 2026 ISL Midwest Senior Scholarship program. This program is sponsored by ISL Education Lending and is designed to make higher education more accessible while equipping students with essential financial literacy skills.

Who Can Apply?

All high school seniors attending school in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin are eligible to enter. No essay is required—making it simple and stress-free to apply. Parents now have the option to register their student for the scholarship program, ensuring every eligible senior has the opportunity to participate.

Every participant will learn valuable financial literacy tips during the process, helping them prepare for life after high school.

How to Apply

Applications opened on January 5, 2026, and close on April 30, 2026. Students and parents can apply online. Winners will be announced in June 2026.

Why It Matters

“Student loan debt is a huge concern for new college students,” said Steve McCullough, president and CEO of ISL Education Lending. “As a nonprofit, we provide tools and resources to help high school seniors plan so they can reduce the amount of debt they need to take on while achieving their education goals. Students sign up for a chance at a $1,500 scholarship, and we take that opportunity to share information with them about our free resources.”

Scholarship Details

• Number of Scholarships: 6

• Amount per Scholarship: $1,500

• Eligible States: Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wisconsin

• Funds can be used to pay expenses at any eligible, accredited college or university.

Additional Resources Available

In addition to offering student loans, ISL Education Lending has other resources for families planning for college and for students who intend to pursue advanced degrees. The Parent Handbook consists of valuable tips to help families of students in sixth through 12th grades prepare for success in college and other postsecondary options. Parents of students in eighth through 12th grades can also sign up to receive twice-monthly emailed tips on academic, college and career planning through the Student Planning Pointers for Parents program. The College Funding Forecaster helps families understand the total cost of four years of college based on a freshman-year financial aid offer. Information about these resources is available at www.IowaStudentLoan.org/SmartBorrowing.

About ISL Education Lending

Established in 1979 as Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation, a private, nonprofit organization, ISL Education Lending helps students and families obtain the resources necessary to succeed in postsecondary education. ISL has helped nearly 400,000 students pay for college, offering student loans and other products under the name ISL Education Lending. The organization, based in West Des Moines, Iowa, also provides an array of borrower benefits, financial literacy tools and community reinvestment programs, including support for free college planning services for students and their families. For more information, visit our website.

