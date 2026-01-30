ICYMI: Governor Shapiro Secures Largest Life Sciences Investment in PA History

“The decision by Lilly to build one of its four new U.S. factories in Lehigh County marks a significant win for Pennsylvania.” – Philadelphia Inquirer “We’re creating high-quality jobs and collaborating across the region — with suppliers, educators and workforce-development partners — to make critical medicines in the U.S. That’s our commitment — to patients, to our new Pennsylvania home and to our country.” — Lilly CEO David A. Ricks “Gov. Josh Shapiro played an important part in securing the Lilly commitment with ‘his team bringing to bear every resource the state could.’ To be able to land a company like Eli Lilly, a Fortune 100, trillion-dollar company, really puts us into a new chapter in our manufacturing history.” — CEO of Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp Don Cunningham

Fogelsville, PA – Earlier today, Governor Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the Commonwealth has secured a $3.5 billion private-sector investment from global pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly and Company to build a new, state-of-the-art drug manufacturing facility in Lehigh County. Lilly’s investment is the largest by a life sciences company in Commonwealth history.

Supported by $100 million in Commonwealth investment, including a $5 million grant to a local community college for a workforce development training program that would serve as a talent pipeline to Eli Lilly, this expansion project will create at least 850 new jobs over the next five years and continue growing Pennsylvania’s robust pharmaceutical and life sciences industries.

Lilly’s multi-billion-dollar expansion project represents a huge win for growing the life sciences industry in the Lehigh Valley and builds upon the excellence in this sector that has been developing in the region over the past several years.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — cutting red tape, streamlining permitting and licensing, and attracting over $39 billion in private-sector investment that has created more than 21,500 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth.

As a result, Pennsylvania’s economy is now earning national recognition — ranking as the only Northeastern state with a growing economy, earning top business climate rankings from Area Development and Site Selection Magazine, and leading the region in long-term new business survival.

