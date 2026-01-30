Redline Athletics Denver East Aligns Sports Performance Programming with Hustle Denver

Redline Athletics Denver East, a Denver-based multi-sport training facility.

Redline Athletics Denver East announces an alignment with Hustle Denver to strengthen coach-led Sports Performance training for youth and high school athletes.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redline Athletics Denver East announced an alignment of its Sports Performance programming with Hustle Denver, bringing together two performance-driven organizations with a shared commitment to intentional, long-term athlete development.

As part of this long-term alignment, Hustle Denver provides all Sports Performance programming within the Redline Athletics Denver East facility, including athletes in elementary, middle and high school. This long-term partnership establishes a clear, structured development pathway for athletes allowing them to tap into the amazing facility and coaches provided by both organizations.

Redline Athletics Denver East continues to operate as a state-of-the-art, multi-sport training facility serving youth and adult athletes across a range of ages and sports, lead by founders Aaron Bradford and Mike Haynes. Hustle Denver remains an independent performance company, led by founder Tanya Vassar, whose coaching methodology and standards now guide all Sports Performance training at Redline Denver East.

“The combination of Redline skill development and Hustle performance is long overdue. Tanya has trained our son since he was in 6th Grade, and he has trained with our basketball trainers along the way. The alignment resulted in our son receiving multiple offers to play basketball in college. Aligning Hustle’s amazing training with Redline under one roof is a true treasure for athletes in Denver,” said Mr. Bradford, founder at Redline Denver East. “Families know they are training with the best and with an organization that cares for their youth. With this alignment, families know who is coaching their athletes, how the sessions are structured, the goals of the session, and the outcomes they can expect.”

The updated Sports Performance program doubles down on coach-led, intentional training focused on movement quality, speed, strength, agility, power, and injury prevention. Sessions are structured and progressive, with athletes placed according to current ability and developmental stage rather than volume or intensity alone.

The alignment also creates a defined progression for athletes:

-Elementary sessions for beginner and younger athletes focused on fundamentals, confidence and learning to embrace athletics.

-Middle School and intermediate athletes that have progressed to more intensive training focused on athletic and powerful movement on any field of play, with a focus on coordination, strength, work ethic and confidence

-High School athletes transition into advanced performance training aligned with competitive and collegiate demands

-College-bound athletes gain exposure to the physical standards and expectations required at the next level

Families and athletes will notice a more focused training environment, clearer session structure, and consistent coaching standards as a result of this alignment.

“This is not an acquisition but a merger of purposes under one roof,” added Tanya Vassar. “It is about delivering Sports Performance training with intent, consistency, and accountability, supported by coaches who specialize in athlete development. There is only one answer to the question of where to train – Hustle to Redline and find out why!”

About Redline Athletics Denver East

Redline Athletics Denver East is a Denver-based, multi-sport training facility offering coach-led Sports Performance programs for youth, teen, and adult athletes. Additional information about Sports Performance programming is available at https://rdesports.com.

About Hustle Denver

Hustle Denver is a Denver-based sports performance training organization specializing in coach-led development for high school and advanced athletes. Learn more about Hustle Denver at https://hustledenver.com.

