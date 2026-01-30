Governor Mills, Attorney General Frey Demand Trump Administration Release Full Details of Maine ICE Arrests

In letter to Secretary Noem and ICE Acting Director Lyons, the Governor & Attorney General demand answers on recent enhanced operation and status of people arrested by ICE

Governor Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey today wrote to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons demanding that the Trump Administration immediately release full information on every person detained during ICE's recent "enhanced" enforcement operation in Maine and condemning Federal officials for conducting secret arrests that tore families apart and terrorized communities across the state.

In a press release issued yesterday, ICE claimed it had arrested 206 people in Maine, but the agency has publicly disclosed limited information about just 10 of those individuals.

News reports indicate that some of the people arrested appear to have been here legally and had committed no crime, directly contradicting the Trump Administration's claim that it was pursuing 'the worst of the worst.' ICE's actions separated parents from young children and left families facing eviction, financial instability, and fear -- without clarity about where their loved ones were being held.

The Governor and Attorney General demanded that the Federal government provide the identity of every person arrested, the legal basis for each arrest, the current location of each detainee, and the Federal government's plans for each individual.

"There are people across our state today who do not know where their loved ones are because of you," Governor Mills and Attorney General Frey wrote. "That is unacceptable, and it is not only a violation of their Constitutional rights, but it is a threat to the Constitutional rights guaranteed to us all. The people of Maine deserve answers, and they deserve accountability."

"In America, we do not have secret police. In America, we do not engage in secret arrests," the Governor and Attorney General continued. "If you have the warrants, then show them. The people of Maine are entitled to this basic information."

Governor Mills and Attorney General Frey also demanded that the Department of Homeland Security disclose how many Federal agents were deployed to Maine during the operation and identify the supervising officers responsible for the enforcement activity and their ranks.

"In Maine, we know what good law enforcement looks like," Governor Mills and Attorney General Frey wrote. "Our officers are extensively trained and held to high standards of performance and accountability. They work to build trust with the communities they serve -- not to sow fear, intimidation, and division, as your agents have done."

A copy of the letter is attached (PDF). The full text of the letter is as follows:

Secretary Noem and Acting Director Lyons:

According to a January 29th U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) press release, ICE has arrested 206 people during its 'enhanced' operation in Maine.

ICE has provided limited public information about only 10 of those individuals. However, reporting from news media and others indicates that ICE has arrested two law enforcement officials, a nurse, and a civil engineer, among many others, and has callously and cruelly separated young children from their parents. Many of these individuals appear to have been here lawfully and to have committed no crimes -- contradicting your claims that the Trump Administration is pursuing only the "worst of the worst."

In fact, instead of describing these people as the worst of the worst, we would describe your agency's cruel tactics as the worst of the worst. In Maine, we know what good law enforcement looks like. Our officers are extensively trained and held to high standards of performance and accountability. They work to build trust with the communities they serve -- not to sow fear, intimidation and division, as your agents have done.

The apparent end to the enhanced operation in Maine does not end the pain and suffering that your agents have inflicted on communities across our state -- people who have been terrorized and businesses who have been threatened, all by their own government.

There are people across our state today who do not know where their loved ones are because of you. That is unacceptable, and it is not only a violation of their Constitutional rights, but it is a threat to the Constitutional rights guaranteed to us all. The people of Maine deserve answers, and they deserve accountability. Therefore, we are demanding the following information:

The number of Federal agents deployed to Maine for its enhanced operation and the name and rank of supervising officers. The identities of every person arrested by ICE during its operation in Maine. The legal basis for every arrest by ICE during its operation in Maine. The current location of every person arrested by ICE during its operation in Maine. The Federal government's plans for every person arrested by ICE during its operation in Maine.

In America, we do not have secret police. In America, we do not engage in secret arrests. As we have said before, if you have warrants, then show them. The people of Maine are entitled to this basic information. Maine will not be intimidated. We demand answers.

Sincerely,

Janet T. Mills Aaron M. Frey

Governor Attorney General