Single lane closures on Kula Highway and Kekaulike Avenue next week

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying highway users of alternating single lane closures on Kula Highway (Route 37) and Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) next week.

A contractor will be installing five speed tables on Kula Highway and four speed tables on Kekaulike Avenue. Motorists have been observed exceeding the speed limits in these areas by more than 20 mph. Posted speed limits on Kula Highway range from 20 mph to 35 mph. Posted speed limit on Kekaulike Avenue is 30 mph.

Work on the Kula Highway speed tables will be from Monday, Feb. 2 to Wednesday, Feb. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work will proceed as follows:

Mile marker 12.2, near Kula Elementary School

Mile marker 18.2, north of Sun Yat-Sen Park

Mile marker 18.6, south of Sun Yat-Sen Park

Mile marker 20.6, in Ulupalakua

Mile marker 20.9, in Ulupalakua

Work on Kekaulike Avenue will be from Tuesday, Feb. 3 to Thursday, Feb. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work will proceed as follows:

Mile marker 6.4, north of Pūlehuiki Road

Mile marker 6.5, north of Kamehameiki Road

Mile marker 6.7, near Ohana Animal Inn

Mile marker 8.7, near Waipoli Road

During the work, traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

All work is weather permitting. For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

