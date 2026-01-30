Has God Cast Away Israel? Presents A Rigorous Biblical Refutation Of Theology And Reaffirms God’s Covenant Faithfulness

Has God Cast Away Israel?: A Biblical Refutation of Replacement Theology

A scripture-grounded examination by Susan Mouw explores Israel, the Church, and the fulfillment of God’s promises from Genesis to Revelation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Susan Mouw, a seasoned Christian writer, delivers a thoughtful and carefully reasoned biblical work with Has God Cast Away Israel? A Biblical Refutation of Replacement Theology, her sixth published book. The paperback release addresses one of the most debated questions in Christian doctrine by examining whether God’s covenants with Israel remain intact or were transferred to the Church, offering clarity rooted in scripture rather than assumption.

In Has God Cast Away Israel?, Mouw confronts foundational questions surrounding covenant theology, eschatology, and biblical prophecy. She explores whether the promises God made to Israel are still standing, whether the millennium is a future event or one already fulfilled, and how these interpretations affect the credibility of Old Testament prophecy and the Book of Revelation. The book challenges allegorical readings that dismiss Israel’s role and instead presents a cohesive biblical framework that honors the full counsel of scripture.

Mouw traces God’s promises to Israel from Genesis through Revelation with careful attention to covenantal foundations, prophetic development, and ultimate fulfillment. She argues that God’s covenants with Israel are irrevocable and that their fulfillment is not negated by the rise of the Church. Instead, she presents Christ as the fulfillment of those covenants, through whom blessing extends to the nations without erasing Israel’s unique role in redemptive history.

What distinguishes this work is its balanced and biblically grounded approach. Mouw does not pit Israel against the Church but places both within the larger narrative of God’s faithfulness. By examining prophecy in its historical and scriptural context, she demonstrates how future fulfillment remains consistent with scripture and affirms the reliability of both the prophets and the apostolic writings.

The inspiration behind Has God Cast Away Israel? stems from Mouw’s desire to address confusion within modern theology regarding Israel’s place in God’s redemptive plan. Drawing on years of personal study and authorship, she invites readers to reexamine commonly accepted doctrines and to test them against the full scope of scripture.

