Local Author Launching New Book February 3, 2026 Voices of the 21st Century: Unstoppable Women Standing Strong

Candace Plattor's book launch

Loving someone with an addiction can feel overwhelming and isolating.” — Candace Plattor, M.A.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local author Candace Plattor shares her story in the new book Voices of the 21st Century: Unstoppable Women Standing Strong (WSA Publishing, 2026), launching February 3, 2026.Candace Plattor’s story is featured in this book alongside other inspiring women authors.“My story is about the resilience that can come from life’s challenges. Having a stroke (2024) definitely changed me—but the courage and strength I developed changed me for the better, making me even more determined and unstoppable than before the stroke,” says Vancouver Addictions Therapist, Candace Plattor.At 75, Candace is making a difference through her work and writing. In October 2025, AgeCare honoured Candace Plattor with the Seniors of Distinction Award for Leadership.A Vancouver resident, Candace is a leader in the field of addictions, specifically focusing on the families and loved ones of people struggling with addiction. Through her counselling practice, Love With Boundaries, speaking engagements, books, and media presence, she has become a voice for families who often feel unseen and unsupported – one of the reasons she shared her story in this book.The book launches on February 3, 2026, just in time for International Women’s Day on March 8th. Candace is available for interviews and is looking forward to opportunities to share her story with media, organizations that serve the loved ones of people struggling with addiction, senior services, and organizations that work with stroke survivors and their families. It’s important to let loved ones know they are not alone.“Many partners, parents, grandparents and other loved ones quietly carry guilt, fear, resentment, and grief, often while putting their own needs last. Loving someone with an addiction can feel overwhelming and isolating. You may find yourself managing crises, walking on eggshells, or wondering if anything you do is actually helping,” says Plattor.Candace and her Love With Boundaries team specialize in supporting the loved ones of people struggling with addiction. “Together, we will explore your current situation and develop practical tools to set clear, loving boundaries, reduce conflict, improve self-care, and begin healing family relationships, whether or not your loved one chooses recovery.”To purchase signed copies of this book:Contact Candace and Love With Boundaries at: https://lovewithboundaries.com/contact-candace/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.