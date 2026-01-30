Reunion Resort & Golf Club Named Host Venue and Sponsor of the Under Armour Junior Golf World Championship Through 2028

Junior golfers arrive on course during international tournament play at Reunion Resort & Golf Club, host venue of the Under Armour Junior Golf World Championship.

Reunion Resort & Golf Club becomes host venue and sponsor of the Under Armour Junior Golf World Championship through 2028, welcoming 700+ players worldwide.

Reunion Resort has long been where championship golf and unforgettable experiences meet. Becoming a sponsor partner marks a natural evolution of this iconic relationship.” — Haley Hall

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reunion Resort & Golf Club , one of Central Florida’s premier luxury golf destinations, has announced a multi-year partnership as both host venue and official sponsor of the Under Armour Junior Golf World Championship , securing its role in the prestigious international tournament for 2026, 2027, and 2028.Held annually during the summer, the championship brings together more than 700 elite junior golfers from over 50 countries, all competing over 54 holes for the opportunity to claim a world title. While Reunion Resort has proudly hosted the event in previous years—including 2025—this marks the first time the resort has elevated its role as an official sponsor partner, reinforcing its commitment to the future of competitive junior golf on a global stage.“Reunion Resort has long been a destination where championship golf and unforgettable experiences intersect,” said Haley Hall, Resort General Manager of Reunion Resort & Golf Club. “Becoming a sponsor partner of the Under Armour Junior Golf World Championship is a natural evolution of our relationship with this iconic event. We are honored to welcome the world’s top junior players back to Reunion each summer and to support the next generation of the game at the highest level.”Throughout tournament week, players, families, coaches, and international spectators will stay on property, transforming the resort into a global hub of junior golf competition. Participants will test their skills across Reunion’s championship courses while enjoying the resort’s luxury accommodations, dining, and amenities—creating a fully immersive, world-class tournament experience.“The Under Armour Junior Golf World Championship represents the pinnacle of international junior competition,” said Ray Taranto, President of The Junior Tour Powered by Under Armour. “Reunion Resort & Golf Club continues to set the standard as a host venue, and we’re thrilled to deepen our partnership through sponsorship. Their commitment to excellence, hospitality, and championship golf aligns perfectly with the values of this event.”The multi-year agreement further positions Reunion Resort & Golf Club as a premier destination for elite golf events and reinforces its growing presence within the global golf and travel communities.About Reunion Resort & Golf ClubLocated just minutes from Orlando’s world-famous theme parks, Reunion Resort & Golf Club is a 2,300-acre luxury destination known for its expansive vacation homes, exceptional service, and unparalleled amenities. Home to three Signature golf courses designed by legends Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, and Jack Nicklaus, Reunion offers something for every traveler—whether it's championship golf, water park fun, or gourmet dining. The resort features multi-bedroom villas and private vacation homes with access to world-class recreation, making it the perfect destination for families, groups, and corporate retreats. Learn more at www.reunionresort.com About The Junior Tour Powered by Under ArmourThe Junior Tour Powered by Under Armour is a premier youth golf organization dedicated to developing the next generation of elite golfers through competitive tournament experiences and international exposure. Its flagship event, the Under Armour Junior Golf World Championship, attracts top junior players from across the globe each year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.