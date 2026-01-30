Contradiction Of Thoughts Confronts The Silent Reality Of Depression And Postpartum Psychosis

Contradiction of Thoughts: An Enigma of Depression

A deeply moving true story by R. K. Mazza brings awareness, urgency, and compassion to a misunderstood mental health crisis.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contradiction of Thoughts: An Enigma of Depression is a newly released book available as an ebook, paperback, and Audible audiobook by author Richard Mazza, writing as R. K. Mazza. Based on real life events, the book presents a sobering and emotionally charged exploration of depression and postpartum psychosis, offering insight into a condition that often goes unseen until lives are irrevocably altered. Written with purpose and gravity, the book aims to spark awareness, understanding, and potentially save lives.

Mazza approaches the subject with clarity and restraint, emphasizing that the story exists not for shock, but for impact. Contradiction of Thoughts is framed as essential reading for families, particularly those with childbearing members, where mental health risks may be overlooked or misunderstood. The narrative illustrates how internal suffering can escalate when warning signs are missed and silence replaces support.

The book discloses dramatizations of real events involving postpartum psychosis, a severe and often misinterpreted condition that can emerge after childbirth. Through its honest portrayal, the story sheds light on the emotional contradictions that accompany depression, where love and fear, hope and despair, coexist in painful conflict. Mazza captures the psychological fragmentation experienced by those affected, as well as the ripple effects on families and loved ones.

Contradiction of Thoughts does not present itself as a medical guide or diagnostic resource. Instead, it functions as a human account intended to encourage vigilance, empathy, and dialogue. The author clearly states that the book is not a substitute for professional medical advice and urges readers to consult qualified medical professionals regarding diagnosis or treatment. This distinction reinforces the book’s role as an awareness-driven narrative rather than a clinical manual.

The book’s impact lies in its willingness to address a topic many prefer to avoid. By presenting a true story grounded in lived experience, Contradiction of Thoughts challenges stigma and calls for greater understanding of mental health struggles that can arise in moments traditionally associated with joy. It encourages families to listen more closely, ask harder questions, and recognize that love alone does not always prevent crisis.

