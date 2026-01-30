Submit Release
Craters & Freighters Phoenix Introduces Winter Relocation & Protection Services for Snowbirds and New Year Moves

— Sumit Walia, Owner of Craters & Freighters Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craters & Freighters Phoenix is supporting the winter migration season with enhanced relocation services for retirees, seasonal travelers, and professionals moving into or out of Arizona. With many individuals seeking warmer weather between December and February, the Phoenix location offers full-service packing, engineered crating, and secure shipping for high-value belongings.


“Our clients trust us with their most meaningful items,” said Sumit Walia, owner Craters & Freighters Phoenix. “Whether they’re relocating to Arizona for the winter or moving valuables to family across the country, we make sure everything arrives safely.”


WINTER SERVICES
• Full-Service Packing and Custom Crating: Protection designed around each item’s fragility, size, and transit route.

• Secure Shipping for Artwork, Antiques, and Furniture: Moisture barriers, reinforced materials, and careful cushioning for irreplaceable items.

• Corporate Relocations and Estate Transitions: White-glove pickup, item documentation, and nationwide transport for estates and professional moves.


SUPPORTING THE SEASONAL SURGE
Arizona’s snowbird population depends on reliable shipping. Craters & Freighters Phoenix helps clients send or receive furnishings, electronics, artwork, and heirlooms with confidence.


ABOUT CRATERS & FREIGHTERS PHOENIX
Craters & Freighters Phoenix provides comprehensive packaging, crating, and shipping solutions for individuals, organizations, and businesses across Arizona. With a focus on specialty shipments, including high-value electronics, IT equipment, artwork, and antiques, the Phoenix team delivers safe, reliable transportation tailored to unique shipping needs.

Sumit Walia
Craters & Freighters Phoenix
+1 480-966-9929
