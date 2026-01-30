ZD Stucco Repair Commences Exterior Reconstruction for Wells Fargo in Clifton NJ

ZD Stucco Repair logo Before reconstruction - Well Fargo branch in Clifton NJ In-progress shot - old stucco demolition complete

ZD Stucco Repair has begun a full exterior demolition and EIFS reconstruction at a branch of America's landmark bank - Wells Fargo - located in Clifton, NJ.

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Originally constructed more than two decades ago, the building was found to have no modern waterproofing system behind the existing stucco, a condition common in older commercial construction. Over time, this led to water intrusion and concealed structural deterioration. When ZD Stucco Repair was called in, multiple options were evaluated, including limited repairs versus a complete exterior rebuild.During initial exploratory sampling, ZD Stucco Repair discovered that the plywood sheathing behind the stucco was compromised, confirming that surface-level repairs would not address the root of the problem . The project therefore moved forward as a full system replacement, including demolition of the existing stucco, replacement of damaged sheathing, installation of a liquid-applied waterproofing system and a new EIFS assembly, while maintaining the building’s original design and proportions.The project presents additional complexity due to architectural elements such as arches, triangular features, and varying building heights caused by a pitched roof, all recreated on-site without original blueprints. Work is being completed in phases to keep the branch operational, with close coordination to maintain safe access for customers and uninterrupted drive-through service.“Once we opened the wall, it was clear there was no waterproofing at all—everything behind it was exposed for years,” said Zoltan Dicso, founder of ZD Stucco Repair. “This wasn’t a cosmetic issue. It was about rebuilding the entire system the right way, so the building can perform for decades—not just look good for a few years.”Upon completion, the building will retain its familiar appearance with an updated color , while gaining a modern, code-compliant exterior system designed for long-term moisture protection and durability.

