HACQAH Launches Curated Collection of Custom Sculptures Designed to Eliminate Uncertainty in Large-Scale Art Projects

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HACQAH today announced the launch of a new curated collection of over 100 sculpture designs, created to meet growing demand from clients seeking sculptural artwork that can be customized in size, materials, and finishes—while still being delivered on time and on budget.After more than 20 years of advising clients on large-scale art and design projects, HACQAH identified a recurring challenge in the market: while interest in sculptural installations continues to grow, traditional commissioning methods often result in missed deadlines, budget overruns, and unpredictable outcomes.“This collection was born out of experience,” said founder Sara Beth Joyner, EDAC for HACQAH. “Time and again, we saw clients with the vision and the budget for sculpture, but no reliable way to ensure completion on schedule. The gap wasn’t creativity; it was execution.”The newly launched collection addresses that gap by offering pre-designed, professionally engineered sculpture concepts that can be adapted to fit a wide range of environments, from corporate campuses and hospitality spaces to healthcare, civic, and mixed-use developments. By working from proven designs rather than starting from scratch, clients benefit from significantly reduced production timelines and greater cost certainty, without sacrificing artistic impact.Each sculpture design in the collection can be customized across multiple dimensions, including scale, surface treatment, materials, and finish options, allowing projects to remain site-specific while avoiding the risks typically associated with fully bespoke fabrication.HACQAH’s approach combines curation, project foresight, and production intelligence, offering clients a streamlined alternative to traditional sculpture commissions—one that aligns creative ambition with real-world delivery constraints.The sculpture collection is now available for client review and consultation, with projects able to move from concept to fabrication faster than conventional methods allow.About HACQAHHACQAH is a nationally recognized art advisory firm with more than two decades of experience guiding clients through the selection, curation, and implementation of impactful artwork. Known for bridging the gap between creative vision and practical execution, HACQAH specializes in scalable, thoughtful solutions for environments where art, architecture, and human experience intersect.

