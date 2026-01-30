Chief justice says ICE activity, Racial Justice Act backlog and bar exam woes top court concerns

(Subscription required) Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero said federal immigration authorities have appeared at at least 17 California courthouses in the past year, prompting courts to expand remote proceedings and seek guidance, while the Supreme Court prepares to address a growing backlog of Racial Justice Act appeals.

