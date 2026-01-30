Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,594 in the last 365 days.

Do marijuana crumbs in a car break the law? California Supreme Court rules

For a violation of the law, “marijuana in a vehicle at least must be of a usable quantity, in eminently usable condition, and readily accessible to an occupant,” Justice Goodwin Liu wrote in a 7-0 decision dismissing charges against the passenger of a car in Sacramento.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Do marijuana crumbs in a car break the law? California Supreme Court rules

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.