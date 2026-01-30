Do marijuana crumbs in a car break the law? California Supreme Court rules

For a violation of the law, “marijuana in a vehicle at least must be of a usable quantity, in eminently usable condition, and readily accessible to an occupant,” Justice Goodwin Liu wrote in a 7-0 decision dismissing charges against the passenger of a car in Sacramento.

